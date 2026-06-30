Pair of LSU players named to Walter Camp preseason All-American team

Another week, more preseason honors for LSU.

Trey’Dez Green, who has developed into one of the nation’s most dynamic pass-catching threats, has been named first-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, the organization announced on Tuesday.

LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a transfer from Colorado, earned second-team recognition.

In two years at LSU, Green – a hybrid tight end – has appeared in 24 games with eight starts, six coming in 2025 when he led the Tigers in receiving TDs with seven. He caught 33 passes for 433 yards a year ago.

For his career, Green has 46 receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns, which is the most in program history for a tight end. In addition, Green has accumulated 230 yards after-the-catch during his career with 176 coming in 2025.

Green could very well turn into not just an All-SEC kind of talent but one of the best tight ends in the country. LSU is expected to feature him heavily in its offense in 2026 and he appears ready to take on that workload after a strong sophomore season.

Seaton has already been an All-Conference player in the Big 12 while at Colorado and now comes to LSU, where he’s completely reshaped his body and looks to be in excellent form to capitalize on the opportunity of being this team’s starting left tackle. Another great year of production from Seaton and he could very well wind up being a top-10 pick next April in the NFL draft.

Seaton, a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025, joined the Tigers after becoming the No. 1-rated offensive tackle prospect in the transfer portal a year ago. Seaton comes to LSU after starting 22 games during his two years with the Buffaloes.

A 2024 Freshman All-America, Seaton was a 5-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle for the Class of 2024 as a senior at IMG Academy in Florida.

This comes on the heels of 11 total players on LSU’s 2026 team being named to the preseason All-SEC teams from Athlon Sports, with Seaton and defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen also earning All-America honors from Phil Steele.

LSU opens the 2026 season and the Lane Kiffin era on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium when the Tigers welcome Clemson to Tiger Stadium.

Up next for LSU will be media days in late July and then the start of fall camp. This team has the talent but getting that talent to gel into a team is the next hurdle foe the Tigers to climb.

Press Release from LSU Athletics