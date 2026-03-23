The LSU Football program’s 2026 Pro Day is taking place Monday, March 23. And NFL scouts, coaches and front office personnel from around the league are in attendance.

In Lane Kiffin‘s first LSU Pro Day as head coach of the Tigers, plenty of familiar faces from the rosters of this past season and beyond are hitting the field at the LSU Football Operations Building to work out in front of NFL teams ahead of next month’s draft.

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, LSU’s Pro Day is the final opportunity for the former Tigers to showcase their skills with on-field workouts and testing in front of NFL teams.

The Bengal Tiger’s LSU Pro Day LIVE Blog has Tigers fans – and NFL fans – covered with player measurements, testing results, highlights, NFL Draft reactions, teams of interest for notable stars and much more.

Note: Refresh this page for the latest updates as LSU’s Pro Day rolls on in Baton Rouge.

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By: Shea Dixon LSU Pro Day 2026: The Schedule 8 a.m. – Prospect Paperwork and Measurements

9 a.m. – NFL Personnel Registration

9:45 a.m. – Pro Day Introduction in Team Room

10 a.m. – Pro Day Workouts Begin

– Measurements Announced

10:40 a.m. – Indoor Testing Circuit (Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, 40-Yard Dash, L Drill, Bench)

11:20 a.m. – Specialist Work | Outdoor Practice Facility

11:40 a.m. – Position Work | Indoor Practice Facility

– OL/DL, LB/DB, Passing Drills & Individual Workouts

1:15 p.m. – Pro Day Complete

By: Shea Dixon The LSU Football Player Measurements Here is where each LSU Football player participating in Pro Day on Monday checked in during the opening measurements by NFL scouts in attendance.

By: Shea Dixon Testing: Vertical and Broad Jumps While Chris Hilton’s 38.5″ vertical stood out as the best of the day, it was the one-two punch from Harold Perkins that turned heads with NFL scouts. At 6-0 5/8 and 220 pounds, the former 5-star recruit and multi-year starter for the Tigers had impressive marks in both the vertical jump (35″) and broad jump (10-4). The head-turner for the wrong reasons: wide receiver Aaron Anderson, a big weapon the past two seasons in the passing game, was not able to clear a 30″ vertical.

By: Shea Dixon The 40-yard Dash LSU’s three fastest players among the participants in Monday’s LSU Pro Day 40-yard dash: cornerback Mansoor Delane’s 4.35, Harold Perkins’ 4.40, and Chris Hilton’s 4.41.

By: Shea Dixon Is Mansoor Delane moving into Top 10 pick territory? LSU star cornerback and All-American Mansoor Delane is a consensus first-round pick on NFL Mock Drafts from the top analysts around the country, so the Tigers will have another first-rounder to add to the “DBU” legacy. Now, it’s a matter of how high Delane could climb. Some mock drafts have him landing just outside the Top 10. Others have him going at the latter end of the first 10 picks. After Delane didn’t test at the NFL Combine, his stock didn’t move up nor down. On Monday at LSU Pro Day, he wowed NFL coaches and personnel with an official time of 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. That’s incredible speed, and likely will take some teams by surprise. Expect the talk to heat up on Delane now being a potential Top 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month. Mansoor Delane 4.35



DBU. pic.twitter.com/nLpDRMTUeQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 23, 2026

By: Shea Dixon Harold Perkins NFL Draft Stock: Rising Harold Perkins left high school as a 5-star, is a multi-year starter at LSU, has turned in huge plays in big SEC games, has experience starting at both linebacker and STAR, and still is not considered a first-round pick. The biggest question mark looming: what will be his position in the NFL? It’s a role each team will have to determine after Monday’s showing by Perkins at LSU Pro Day, because his “stock up” showing will be one of the talking points of the week. At 220 pounds, Perkins hit 10-4 on the broad jump and recorded a 35″ vertical before wowing NFL teams in attendance with an official 40-yard dash time of 4.40, with some watches clocking him in the 4.3s. That’s elite athleticism from the senior out of LSU. His 40-yard dash would have been the fastest among all linebackers at the 2026 NFL Combine, while his broad jump would have ranked Top 5 at the position and his vertical jump inside the Top 10.