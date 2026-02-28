LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier's NFL Combine moment has arrived

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier landed in the program record books after his debut season in 2024, but his 2025 season was cut short with an injury.

Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly called the fall camp injury “misinformation”, but Nussmeier’s regression from his first season as the program’s starter the year prior pointed to the lingering injury being far worse than Kelly was willing to publicly admit.

When Nussmeier met with reporters on Friday in Indianapolis, he shed light – for the first time – on the severity of his fall camp injury, which ultimately cut his season short when he was shut down by the staff after Kelly was fired.

“It was rough,” Nussmeier said. “It was obviously a very hindering deal for a quarterback. Without getting too specific with everything that went on, it didn’t matter the distance of the throw. It was a lot of pain throwing the football. This happened day two of fall camp early in the season. It was kind of a yearly deal.”

Then, Nussmeier revealed another new storyline to his injury.

“Didn’t figure out what it truly was until about two months ago now,” he said. “Only had about nine days to prepare for the Senior Bowl and get right for that. Just been retraining, trying to learn how to throw again from the ground up and get that back right. Obviously not being able to run, haven’t had time to train starts or anything like that. Just rehabbing. I’m feeling a lot better now. Made a lot of progress. Close to 100. Back to being myself.”

He ended his senior year with 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions, playing in just nine games.

That’s a far cry from the gunslinger’s first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels in 2024 and totaling more than 4,000 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns.

“How much did it affect me? I think it was pretty evident,” Nussmeier said. “I really wasn’t able to throw the football. I had a stabbing pain in my ab every time I went to go throw the ball. And we weren’t able to figure out exactly what it was.”

On Saturday afternoon, Nussmeier is set to throw in front of all 32 NFL teams during Saturday’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Saturday’s on-field workouts will feature quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs.

Nearly all NFL Draft analysts predict Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, and most mock drafts have Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson being selected late in the first-round.

From there, longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked Allar, Nussmeier and Miami’s Carson Beck as the next three quarterbacks that rounded out his top five prospects at the position.

What can Nussmeier do at the NFL Combine to up his stock even further?

When healthy, there’s little doubt Nussmeier has NFL arm talent. That’s on the tape time and again.

Beyond his injury, the wild card remains volatility – a gunslinger mentality that blends electric, game-changing throws with turnovers. Beyond his two seasons as LSU’s starter and three years as a backup, Nussmeier was intercepted 24 times.

Despite the highs and lows that came with Nussmeier’s starts in Baton Rouge, longtime draft analyst Todd McShay has remained steady as one of the LSU quarterback’s biggest advocates ahead of the NFL Draft in April.

And he doubled down on his belief in Nussmeier after he turned in a great showing at the Senior Bowl.

“Garrett Nussmeier is the story at quarterback,” McShay said. “I thought he looked pretty good on the first day. Second day, I thought he looked really good. And, really, the last two days, the best quarterback.

“And it’s not because of his size, it’s not because of his elite arm, it’s not because of his mobility. It’s his feel for the game.”