LSU QB Michael Van Buren set to enter the transfer portal

LSU quarterback Michale Van Buren is planning to enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett. Van Buren played in seven games this year for the Tigers, starting four of them. He became the full-time starter heading into LSU’s matchup against Arkansas this year.

Through two seasons, one in Baton Rouge and 2024 at Mississippi State, Van Buren has accumulated 2,896 passing yards and 19 TD. This year for LSU, he threw for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns with a 62.3% completion percentage.

Van Burenr enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. LSU will now have to rebuild their entire quarterback room.

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back in October. The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows will be Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams that are still playing would have 5 days, beginning the day after their team’s final game, to enter the transfer portal.

Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but are not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

If a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that, moving forward, players will have only 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 due to the new one-time-only portal window.