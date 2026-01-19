LSU ranked No. 2 in Baseball America Preseason Poll
LSU is ranked No. 2 in the 2026 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ third Top 2 ranking this month.
LSU is rated No. 1 by Perfect Game and No. 2 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls released earlier in January.
The Tigers won LSU’s second national championship in three years in 2025 after beginning the season ranked No. 2. LSU began the 2023 season ranked No. 1, held the top ranking for 12 weeks, and went on the claim the national title.
The 2026 season starts on Friday, February 13, when LSU plays host to Milwaukee at 2 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Head coach Jay Johnson, who has directed the Tigers to the 2023 and 2025 National Championships in his four-season LSU tenure, enters his fifth season with a very talented squad that has 19 returning players and 20 newcomers on its roster.
The reigning National Champions feature seven returning position players with starting experience at LSU, and 10 hurlers who have recorded innings for the Tigers.
Top 10
- 1New
LSU's new QB room
Kiffin has stacked talent once again
- 2Breaking
Five Star QB commits to LSU
Tigers new QB transfers in from USC!
- 3
Longstreet's elite talent
An inside look at what LSU is getting
- 4New
Pickett named All-American
LSU's top freshman CB picks up accolade
- 5
LSU's AD on Lane Kiffin
What makes Kiffin the perfect fit for LSU?
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The 20-player class of newcomers is composed of eight NCAA Division I transfers, one NCAA Division II transfer, two JUCO transfers and nine high school signees. Five LSU rookies have been ranked among the Prep Baseball Report Top 100 College Freshmen, and another six of the Tigers’ newcomers appear on the Baseball America list of the Top 100 College Transfers.
LSU is one of 11 Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Baseball America 2026 preseason Top 25, along with No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Georgia, No. 8 Texas, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 22 Florida.
2026 Baseball America Preseason Poll
Rank Team
1 UCLA
2 LSU
3 Mississippi State
4 Georgia Tech
5 Auburn
6 Georgia
7 North Carolina
8 Texas
9 TCU
10 Arkansas
11 Coastal Carolina
12 Florida State
13 Tennessee
14 Virginia
15 Oregon State
16 Ole Miss
17 Vanderbilt
18 Louisville
19 Oklahoma
20 Clemson
21 West Virginia
22 Florida
23 Southern Miss
24 East Carolina
25 Miami
Successful First Pitch Banquet
Coach Jay Johnson and the 2026 Fighting Tigers greeted an enthusiastic throng of supporters at the LSU Baseball First Pitch Banquet Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
The First Pitch Banquet, presented by David Thornton and administered by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, is an annual event that signifies the start of the college baseball season, and it provides boosters an opportunity to support the Tigers’ program.
Thursday night’s event raised a record $500,000 for the LSU Baseball program.