LSU safety Joel Rogers enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU has lost former four star safety to the portal as Joel Rogers is set to enter on Friday when the portal opens. Rogers played in 12 games this year, mostly on special teams, logging three tackles.

He was behind AJ Haulcy, Tamarcus Cooley, and Dashawn Spears in the safety rotation and was unable to breakthrough in his redshirt freshman season. Rogers will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Rogers is from St. Francisville, Louisiana and is another highly touted player from in-state that LSU was able to keep. He was a depth piece for the Tigers this past year, but with the play of the veterans in front of him, Rogers was not a factor in 2025.

He was the No. 8 player in Louisiana in the 2024 class and the No. 21 safety in the nation as he came to LSU.

LSU bio

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024)

Appeared in 2 games, seeing action in road win over Arkansas and the Texas Bowl victory over Baylor … First action on defense came against Baylor, playing 7 snaps and recording a tackle in the win over the Bears … Played 8 special teams snaps at Arkansas and another 12 against Baylor.

HIGH SCHOOL

Highly-regarded defensive back prospect from West Feliciana High School, just north of Baton Rouge … Rated with 4-stars by all major recruiting services … Ranked as the nation’s No. 246 overall prospect, No. 17 at safety and No. 8 overall in Louisiana in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 197 nationally by ESPN and No. 5 overall in Louisiana … Primarily played quarterback for West Feliciana, leading his team to a 13-1 mark and the district title … Team advanced to the semifinals of the Division II non-select playoffs … Accumulated 1,610 total yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022 … Played 4 sports in high school … Served as a commander in the Junior ROTC … Clocked at 22.42 in the 200-meters and has a long jump of 22-7.

Stay tuned to the Bengal Tiger On3 for the latest news in the portal

Once the NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, players can officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal and go on to initiate contact with their preferred schools. The portal will be open for 15 days and close on Jan. 16.

Notably, players who are on teams competing in the national championship game are allowed five extra days to make their portal decision. The College Football Playoff championship game will be played on Jan. 19, so the players on those teams will be allowed until Jan. 24 to enter the portal and choose their next school.