LSU set to host starting SEC WR, battling Texas A&M

LSU set to host starting SEC WR, battling Texas A&Mby: Matthew Brune13 minutes agoMatthewBrune_Read In AppFlorida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) gestures with Florida Gators offensive lineman Knijeah Harris (77) and Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) after a first down against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)LSU continued to look to restock its wide receiver room, being aggressive with a new portal name to know this week.