LSU signs Adrian Lamb as the battle for OL spots heats up

On National Signing Day, which falls every year on the first Wednesday in February, LSU was still adding to a completely reshaped roster.

With two signees expected before day’s end, the first to be announced by the school was Georgia Military Academy offensive tackle Adrian Lamb.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers had already signed more than 40 transfers, but that didn’t stop the staff from hosting Lamb and his family for a visit this past weekend.

Upon returning home, Lamb got a phone call from LSU. It was Kiffin, and he was ready to give Lamb the green light to commit to an offer from the Tigers.

A few hours later, Lamb announced his commitment to the Tigers.

48 hours later, he’s signed with LSU and set to join the team this summer. Lamb will graduate from Georgia Military Academy in May, meaning he won’t take part in spring practices in Baton Rouge.

Still, it’s a needed win for LSU during a time when rebuilding the offensive line is paramount – and the Tigers beat out a handful of SEC teams in the mix, including Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, and more.

At 6-foot-6, 295-pounds, Lamb started double-digit games at the JUCO level this past season.

Now, he’s set to join the competition for starting spots open on LSU’s offensive line. And competition should be stiff given first-year offensive line coach Eric Wolford signed nine transfers over the past month.

LSU returned a pair of starters in center Braelin Moore and right tackle Weston Davis, but lost a long list of both starters and second-team offensive linemen to the transfer portal.

For Wolford, the answer was to stack up as much talent across the offensive line as the portal provided – with the biggest fish being Colorado transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton, a Top 5 overall prospect in the portal and the No. 1 offensive lineman on the On3 Industry Transfer Portal rankings.

With Lamb signed, he joins a transfer class that includes Seaton, Ole Miss’ Devin Harper, Maryland’s Aliou Bah, Baylor’s Sean Thompkins, Kentucky’s Darrin Strey, Tennessee’s William Satterwhite, Nicholls State’s Ja’Mard Jones, and North Carolina Central’s Ja’Quon Sprinkle.

LSU also signed JUCO offensive lineman and Many (La.) native JaKolby Jones out of Copiah-Lincoln.

In December, the Tigers signed two high school offensive linemen in 4-star offensive tackle prospect Brysten Martinez and 3-star interior offensive lineman Ryan Miret, who flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to LSU just days before the Early Signing Period.