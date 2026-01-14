LSU star freshman CB named named Freshman All-American

After an incredible freshman year where he was one of the most impactful true freshmen in the country, LSU cornerback DJ Pickett has been named to the 2025 Freshman All-America Team as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

Pickett, who just completed his true freshman season with the Tigers, is also one of three finalists for the FWAA’s National Defensive Freshman of the Year. He’s joined on the list of finalists by Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson and Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney. The FWAA National Defensive Freshman of the Year will be announced on Thursday.

Pickett was a key part of the Tigers’ defense in 2025, stepping in and rotating with other talented cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland to help the Tigers field one of the best defenses in the SEC.

Pickett, a Freshman All-SEC selection, appeared in all 13 games, starting three times, and tallied 37 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

He added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in interceptions (17) and ranked No. 3 in pass efficiency. LSU was the only defense in the league to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed (14).

In 303 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 21 receptions and three touchdowns. The 21 receptions allowed accounted for only 248 total yards.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the FWAA Freshman All-America Team. It was first named in 2001 and LSU has had 16 players, including six defensive backs, named to the team since its inception.

LSU’s FWAA Freshman All-Americas (selected since 2001)

Year Player Position

2001 Andrew Whitworth OL

2002 Justin Vincent RB

2002 LaRon Landry DB

2006 Ciron Black OL

2010 Tyrann Mathieu DB

2011 Brad Wing P

2014 Leonard Fournette AP

2015 Will Clapp OL

2017 Greedy Williams DB

2019 Derek Stingley DB

2020 Kayshon Boutte WR

2020 Eli Ricks DB

2021 Maason Smith DL

2022 Will Campbell OL

2022 Harold Perkins LB

2025 DJ Pickett DB

*LSU press release