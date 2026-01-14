Skip to main content
LSU
LSU star freshman CB named named Freshman All-American

On3 imageby: Matthew Brune2 hours agoMatthewBrune_

After an incredible freshman year where he was one of the most impactful true freshmen in the country, LSU cornerback DJ Pickett has been named to the 2025 Freshman All-America Team as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

Pickett, who just completed his true freshman season with the Tigers, is also one of three finalists for the FWAA’s National Defensive Freshman of the Year. He’s joined on the list of finalists by Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson and Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney. The FWAA National Defensive Freshman of the Year will be announced on Thursday.

Pickett was a key part of the Tigers’ defense in 2025, stepping in and rotating with other talented cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland to help the Tigers field one of the best defenses in the SEC.

Pickett, a Freshman All-SEC selection, appeared in all 13 games, starting three times, and tallied 37 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

He added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in interceptions (17) and ranked No. 3 in pass efficiency. LSU was the only defense in the league to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed (14). 

In 303 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 21 receptions and three touchdowns. The 21 receptions allowed accounted for only 248 total yards.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the FWAA Freshman All-America Team. It was first named in 2001 and LSU has had 16 players, including six defensive backs, named to the team since its inception.

LSU’s FWAA Freshman All-Americas (selected since 2001)

Year      Player                                 Position

2001      Andrew Whitworth        OL

2002      Justin Vincent                   RB

2002      LaRon Landry                  DB

2006      Ciron Black                       OL

2010      Tyrann Mathieu               DB

2011      Brad Wing                         P

2014      Leonard Fournette          AP

2015      Will Clapp                         OL

2017      Greedy Williams             DB

2019      Derek Stingley                  DB

2020      Kayshon Boutte                WR

2020      Eli Ricks                             DB

2021      Maason Smith                  DL

2022      Will Campbell                  OL

2022      Harold Perkins                 LB

2025      DJ Pickett                          DB

