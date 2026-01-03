LSU star point guard expected to miss SEC opener vs. Texas A&M

Massive news broke on Friday night as LSU’s star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was listed as doubtful on the SEC availability report for the Tigers’ game vs. Texas A&M on Saturday. The Tigers went 12-1 in the non conference and were ready to enter conference play with the only injury to big man Jalen Reed, but now Matt McMahon and his staff have another major blow to deal with at least for one game.

LSU and Texas A&M tipoff at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in College Station to open SEC play.

The severity of the injury has not been determined, but sources indicate that it was a lower body injury sustained in practice.

Thomas is the Tigers’ best player this season, averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 assists on 49.3 percent shooting from the field. He’s the engine for everything LSU does offensively, ranking top ten in the country in assist rate and holding the highest offensive rating on the team.

Thomas played arguably his best game of the season in the final non-conference game against Southern Miss, posting 22 points, 12 assists, and two assists in 35 minutes. Now, it seems he will have to miss the SEC opener. The second game for LSU in conference play is at home against South Carolina, and the Gamecocks have been the worst team in the SEC this season.

Earlier this week, McMahon previewed conference play and talked about what he’s seen from his squad so far through 13 games.

“Really pleased. I think, considering 12 newcomers out of our 14, I’ve been very pleased with how quickly the group has come together and connected — not just on the court, but especially off.

I think we’ve adjusted fairly well to the major curveball we took with the Jalen Reed unfortunate season-ending injury. We’ve had a little time now to make some of those adjustments. So yeah, you had a couple bad halves that cost us in the non-conference, but overall to be at 12-1 — and as I reminded our players, and I know it was an exhibition game, but I think the win at Central Florida, going through that experience, was really good for us.

They’re a really good basketball team, and to have already gone on the road and had a win was good for us. So we’ve got a lot of getting better to do, certainly, but all in all, I’m pleased with where we’re at as we enter league play.”

Dedan Thomas LSU

Stay tuned to the Bengal Tiger for the latest news on LSU basketball.