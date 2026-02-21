LSU takes Friday win over Indiana with huge eighth inning rally

Trailing 5-4 late in the game against Indiana on Friday, LSU’s bats came alive in the eighth and the three-run home run from first baseman Zach Yorke launched the Tigers into the lead and they never looked back, taking the win 14-7 in the opening game of the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic at VyStar Ballpark.

LSU improved to 6-0 on the season, while Indiana dropped to 1-4. The Tigers return to action at 11 a.m. CT Saturday when they face Notre Dame in VyStar Ballpark in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on D1Baseball.com.

Here is everything head coach Jay Johnson said after the game in the media press conference.

Postgame Jay Johnson quotes

Jay Johnson’s opening statement

“It’s a great win for our team. I thought we handled small adversity in the game very well. I thought it was an elite performance hitting wise. I think we took ourselves out of some opportunities on the bases early in the game, but love how the team responded to it. I thought we pitched well for the most part and with the amount of guys that can take a bunch of quality at bats in a game, we’re never going to be out of a game. So I thought that was the best lesson of today and quick turnaround to be ready to go at noon tomorrow.”

It was 5 to 4 there top of the eighth. What did you see response wise from the guys in that?

“Yeah, it was a special inning. It’s one you could put on videotape and go, “This is how you do it.” My expectation of this team, we have a lot of mature hitters. We have a lot of hitters that we could put in a good spot to be successful, obviously starts with these guys [Zach Yorke and Steven Milam]. They both at least had five quality at bats today. I think Cade had six. Derek had six. It was a great performance up and down the lineup. I’m going to have to go back and look at my game sheet because there’s a lot of things we could look at as a positive, but we hit a lot of balls hard today. Executed with runners in scoring position and even when we didn’t, we kept taking so many quality at bats it almost didn’t matter.”

On Casan Evans’s outing…

“I was proud of his response [after a long review delay]. His task is close the first inning. He’s one of the best closers in the country. Get better as you go and then close your outing. I thought he closed his outing terrifically today. So we’ll work through that. I think there was a couple good teaching moments in there, but I thought he was pretty good today. If that’s what he does every week, we will win every time he pitches because of these guys.”

“I thought he let it get to him a bit in the middle of that three-run inning and I thought he overcame it. And I think the key is to overcome it quicker. He has so much good stuff, one call he doesn’t agree with or one bad play should not take a pitcher of that caliber out of their game. And he’s smart and he’s really good. And when he learns to get over the small adversity quicker, you’re going to start seeing the six innings, one run, those types of lines from him.”

Update on Chris Stanfield…

“He’s better today. He took live reads in the outfield during batting practice, so we’re catching the ball now, which is great. We’re trying to keep him as active as possible. We obviously need him to be the best team that we possibly can be. So we’re trying to be smart about it. The one thing that we have is depth. And so it allows us right now to be smart about how we bring him back along. But each day it’s gotten a lot better and I don’t know a time frame or any of that but he will be back on the field as soon as he is able to play.”

How LSU set up Zack’s home run in the big inning…

“Yeah, it was amazing. Two-strike hit, two-strike hit to get us to that point. And then yeah, that was good. There was so much you could peel back from that inning of quality at bats. I don’t know how many times we walked today, but our guys did not expand outside the zone at all and we really took advantage of that. That might be a record walk game that I can ever remember.”