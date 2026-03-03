Skip to main content
Four LSU WBB players recognized with All-SEC Honors

On3 imageby: Matthew Brune28 minutes agoMatthewBrune_

On Tuesday morning, LSU’s top players were recognized in the All-SEC postseason awards, highlighted by MiLaysia Fulwiley winning the 6th Woman of the Year in the conference. Mikaylah Williams and Flau’Jae Johnson were selected to All-Conference First Teams, while Zakiyah Johnson made the All-Conference Freshman team.

Fulwiley ended conference play averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks, starting just one game and playing 24.2 minutes per contest.

Williams averaged 14.3 points to lead LSU with four assists, and 6.3 rebounds in conference. Johnson averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in nearly 27 minutes per game.

ZaKiyah Johnson had a superb freshman season, scoring 8.7 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field in 21 minutes per game.

Here is the full rundown of all of the accolades.

Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina

6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

1st Team All-SEC

Joyce Edwards So. South Carolina
Madison Booker Jr. Texas
Cotie McMahon Sr. Ole Miss
Mikayla Blakes So. Vanderbilt
Raegan Beers Sr. Oklahoma
Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
Flau’jae Johnson Sr. LSU
Mikaylah Williams Jr. LSU
Liv McGill So. Florida
Dani Carnegie So. Georgia

2nd Team All-SEC

Talaysia Cooper R-Jr. Tennessee
Tonie Morgan Sr. Kentucky
Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
Jessica Timmons Sr. Alabama
Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
Tessa Johnson Jr. South Carolina
Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
Madina Okot Sr. South Carolina
Grace Slaughter Jr. Missouri
Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M
Ta’Niya Latson Sr. South Carolina

All-Freshman

Aubrey Galvan Fr. Vanderbilt
Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
ZaKiyah Johnson Fr. LSU
Mia Pauldo Fr. Tennessee

All-Defensive

Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M