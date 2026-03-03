Four LSU WBB players recognized with All-SEC Honors
On Tuesday morning, LSU’s top players were recognized in the All-SEC postseason awards, highlighted by MiLaysia Fulwiley winning the 6th Woman of the Year in the conference. Mikaylah Williams and Flau’Jae Johnson were selected to All-Conference First Teams, while Zakiyah Johnson made the All-Conference Freshman team.
Fulwiley ended conference play averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks, starting just one game and playing 24.2 minutes per contest.
Williams averaged 14.3 points to lead LSU with four assists, and 6.3 rebounds in conference. Johnson averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in nearly 27 minutes per game.
ZaKiyah Johnson had a superb freshman season, scoring 8.7 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field in 21 minutes per game.
Here is the full rundown of all of the accolades.
__________________
Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt
Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina
6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt
1st Team All-SEC
|Joyce Edwards So. South Carolina
|Madison Booker Jr. Texas
|Cotie McMahon Sr. Ole Miss
|Mikayla Blakes So. Vanderbilt
|Raegan Beers Sr. Oklahoma
|Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
|Flau’jae Johnson Sr. LSU
|Mikaylah Williams Jr. LSU
|Liv McGill So. Florida
|Dani Carnegie So. Georgia
2nd Team All-SEC
|Talaysia Cooper R-Jr. Tennessee
|Tonie Morgan Sr. Kentucky
|Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
|Jessica Timmons Sr. Alabama
|Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
|Tessa Johnson Jr. South Carolina
|Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
|Madina Okot Sr. South Carolina
|Grace Slaughter Jr. Missouri
|Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M
|Ta’Niya Latson Sr. South Carolina
All-Freshman
|Aubrey Galvan Fr. Vanderbilt
|Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
|Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma
|ZaKiyah Johnson Fr. LSU
|Mia Pauldo Fr. Tennessee
All-Defensive
|Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina
|Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky
|Rori Harmon Gr. Texas
|Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State
|Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M