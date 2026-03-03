Four LSU WBB players recognized with All-SEC Honors

On Tuesday morning, LSU’s top players were recognized in the All-SEC postseason awards, highlighted by MiLaysia Fulwiley winning the 6th Woman of the Year in the conference. Mikaylah Williams and Flau’Jae Johnson were selected to All-Conference First Teams, while Zakiyah Johnson made the All-Conference Freshman team.

Fulwiley ended conference play averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks, starting just one game and playing 24.2 minutes per contest.

Williams averaged 14.3 points to lead LSU with four assists, and 6.3 rebounds in conference. Johnson averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in nearly 27 minutes per game.

ZaKiyah Johnson had a superb freshman season, scoring 8.7 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field in 21 minutes per game.

Mikaylah Williams LSU

Here is the full rundown of all of the accolades.

Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina

6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

1st Team All-SEC

Joyce Edwards So. South Carolina Madison Booker Jr. Texas Cotie McMahon Sr. Ole Miss Mikayla Blakes So. Vanderbilt Raegan Beers Sr. Oklahoma Clara Strack Jr. Kentucky Flau’jae Johnson Sr. LSU Mikaylah Williams Jr. LSU Liv McGill So. Florida Dani Carnegie So. Georgia

2nd Team All-SEC

Talaysia Cooper R-Jr. Tennessee Tonie Morgan Sr. Kentucky Raven Johnson Sr. South Carolina Jessica Timmons Sr. Alabama Rori Harmon Gr. Texas Tessa Johnson Jr. South Carolina Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma Madina Okot Sr. South Carolina Grace Slaughter Jr. Missouri Ny’Ceara Pryor Sr. Texas A&M Ta’Niya Latson Sr. South Carolina

All-Freshman

Aubrey Galvan Fr. Vanderbilt Madison Francis Fr. Mississippi State Aaliyah Chavez Fr. Oklahoma ZaKiyah Johnson Fr. LSU Mia Pauldo Fr. Tennessee

All-Defensive