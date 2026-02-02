LSU WBB signee Lola Lampley named McDonald's All American

LSU signee Lola Lampley has been named to the 2026 McDonald’s All American Game in Phoenix on March 31. The rosters were announced on Monday afternoon with 24 players set to compete in the game

Lampley is ranked as the No. 17 player in the country and the No. 1 player in Indiana per the Rivals Industry Ranking. She’s currently averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 2.7 assists as a senior at Lawrence Central in Indiana.

Lampley is an athletic 6-foot-2 wing who head coach Kim Mulkey and assistant Gary Redus watched play in person in November and over the summer in AAU and after hosting her on an official visit in early October, Lampley committed and signed her letter of intent in early November

LSU is in the midst of another strong season on the court as Mulkey’s group is No. 6 in the AP poll and now 7-2 in SEC play. Lampley fits this program’s approach and will be a factor early in her career.

Last year, LSU had two players in the McDonalds’ All American game with Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson who have been superb as freshmen in 2025-26.

Kim Mulkey’s Take

“Lola’s size and scoring ability makes her a tough matchup on both ends of the floor,” Mulkey said. “Her versatility and length allow her to impact the game in so many ways from creating shots to defending multiple positions. She also comes from a strong athletic family. Both parents were college athletes, and her siblings are standouts in their own sports. That athletic foundation shows every time she steps on the court.”

Brune’s Take: LSU is getting a high-upside talent

Lampley is a consensus top 20 player in this class and having seen her in person on the Nike EYBL Circuit, it’s not hard to see why. At 6-foot-2, she moves like a wing and has the handle and athleticism that creates mismatches in the full court and half court. She’s a great athlete and a physical presence who gets to the paint at will when she puts her head down, getting to the free throw line constantly. She’s an aggressive rebounder on both ends and will fit in perfectly for Mulkey’s style.