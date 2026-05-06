LSU, Will Wade land Marcio Santos from Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel

LSU head coach Will Wade said his roster will have a heavy international flavor.

Now, Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Marcio Santos, a native of Brazil who has been playing professionally most recently in Israel, is a now a Tiger.

Santos, who picked LSU over a final three that included Kentucky and BYU, is the third addition to Wade’s roster for the 2026-27 season.

Kentucky forward Mo Dioubate, who spent two seasons at Alabama and one with the Wildcats, announced his decision to transfer to LSU. This past season at Kentucky, Dioubate averaged 20-plus minutes, 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50% from the field.

This past weekend, LSU Football popped the nation’s No. 1 tight end prospect on Sunday when 5-star Louisiana native Ahmad Hudson announced his commitment to the Tigers. The Ruston two-sport star is not just a Top 25 prospect on the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2027 class, but he also checks in as a Top 25 basketball prospect nationally. Hudson will be on a football scholarship, but will be on the football and basketball rosters when he arrives in Baton Rouge following his senior season on the gridiron this fall.

While there is plenty of more work to be done as Wade continues to add both international prospects, NBA G-League players, and potential transfers and high school signees, the announcement from Santos gives LSU a big win over two notable basketball programs in Kentucky and BYU.

Santos will turn 24 years old when the season begins, and he has titles and All-Star awards from multiple leagues on his resume.

While he’s only averaged 14 minutes per game at Maccabi Tel Aviv this season, he’s logged 7 points per appearance while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range in Euroleague games.

EuroHoops reporter Johnny Askounis weighed in on Wade’s addition of Santos as LSU’s roster continues to be built upon “The General” returning to Baton Rouge for his second stint as head coach of the men’s basketball program.

“Despite going undrafted in 2023 and participating in Summer League stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic, Santos has utilized his time in Europe to refine his game into that of a versatile, modern center,” Askounis said. “By choosing to join Will Wade’s roster, he provides Louisiana State University with a unique blend of size and perimeter shooting. His commitment represents a major win for the Tigers, adding a proven professional with a championship pedigree to their frontcourt rotation.”