LSU Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament seeding, matchup

For the fifth straight year, Kim Mulkey and LSU women’s basketball are set to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in the PMAC. That news was announced on Saturday evening, but the actual seeding was released on Sunday night.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was revealed on ESPN and LSU was picked as a No. 2 seed by the tournament committee, the highest seed in Mulkey’s tenure at LSU. The Tigers are 27-5 overall and went 12-4 in SEC play.

In the first round, LSU is matched up with No. 15 seed Jacksonville, a team that finished the year 24-8 and 13-5 in conference play.

With a win, the Tigers would face the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Villanova in the second round for a chance to reach another Sweet 16. LSU is playing in the Sacramento Regional, which features No. 1 seed UCLA (31-1, 18-0 in Big 10) and No. 3 seed Duke. After LSU was a No. 3 seed in the first four years of the Kim Mulkey era, the Tigers have finally broken through with their highest seed yet. The Tigers beat Duke 93-77 on Dec. 4 and could rematch them in the Sweet 16 round.

LSU ended the season strong, winning five straight SEC games before losing another close game to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers have remained healthy all season and are one of the best offense’s in the country with a deep bench that has carried them all year.

As LSU gears up for the postseason, here’s a look at the regional matchups for the Tigers as the postseason pursuit for another National Championship begins this week.

LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were both selected to first-team All-SEC for their strong seasons, while MiLaysia Fulwilwey was voted to the Sixth Woman of the Year for the second straight season. Zakiyah Johnson and Grace Knox were two of the best freshman in the SEC, rounding out the rotation with their consistent showings throughout the year.

LSU is one of the top five teams in the country and despite finishing fourth in the SEC, there’s an expectation that the Tigers could compete for a national title if the the pieces come together.