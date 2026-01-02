LSU WR Destyn Hill set to enter the transfer portal

LSU wide receiver Destyn Hill is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal, per CBS Sports.

Hill spent one season in Baton Rouge after transferring last cycle from Florida State. The 2025 season was marred by a hand injury suffered after LSU’s season-opening win against Florida State.

“He has a fractured left hand,” former LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “He had surgery (Monday). We put a plate in it to stabilize it. He’ll be out this week. We think that we can get him in a position where next week he can bed in a limited capacity for us.”

Hill would see a role as both a blocking wideout and some action later in the year, hauling in two passes for 22 yards.

Hill tallied six receptions for 87 yards across the 10 games he played in 2023 with FSU. He sat out his entire sophomore season with an injury, then transferred to LSU last December.

The former Edna Karr standout will be searching for a stable landing spot and his third school.

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back in October. The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows will be Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams that are still playing would have 5 days, beginning the day after their team’s final game, to enter the transfer portal.

Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but are not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

If a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that, moving forward, players will have only 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 due to the new one-time-only portal window.