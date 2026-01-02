LSU WR Kyle Parker reportedly set to enter the transfer portal

LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett.

Parker showed flashes in 2025, stepping up for the injured Aaron Anderson. In 13 games played, Parker tallied 330 yards in 31 catches. He accounted for four touchdowns as well.

2025 saw a tick-up in opportunities, as Parker played in just eight games over the two years prior. His best game came in 2025 against South Carolina where he hauled in five catches for 75 yards, including a 43 yard touchdown reception.

As a recruit, the Lovejoy (TX) standout was ranked as a four-star per the Rivals Industry ranking. He was a top-320 player in the class and a top-60 player in Texas. Parker chose LSU over schools like Texas, SMU, Louisville, Oklahoma State and others. He will have three years os eligibility remaining.

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back in October. The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows will be Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams that are still playing would have 5 days, beginning the day after their team’s final game, to enter the transfer portal.

Players have 15 days to enter the portal, but are not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

If a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that, moving forward, players will have only 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 due to the new one-time-only portal window.