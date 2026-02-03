Derek Curiel was the best and most impactful freshman in the country in 2025, helping lead LSU to a national championship in year one and now he’s back for more in 2026, this time playing center field for the Tigers as the clear heart of this team.

Now, with just over a week before the start of the season, the preseason the preseason accolades have started to come in and on Tuesday, Baseball America tabbed Curiel as a preseason First-Team All-American — a list consisting of 14 player, as Curiel was one of three outfielders.

Carlos Collazo of Baseball America writes of Curiel:

“Curiel’s reputation as an advanced pure hitter dates back to his freshman season in high school. As a freshman with LSU, Curiel hit .345/.470/.519 with seven home runs and 20 doubles, as well as far better exit velocities than expected given his lean frame. As a draft-eligible sophomore, Curiel will slide from left to center where his crisp route-running and solid instincts should allow him to stick long term.”

Baseball America in its Best Scouting Tools summary also rates Curiel as the No. 1 Best Pure Hitter in college baseball this season and the No. 3 best defensive outfielder.

Full All-America list here.

“Bigger, faster, stronger has been the biggest thing for me this offseason,” Curiel said last week. “I want to improve my get off speed and I think we did a great job with that across the entire team. We have the returning outfield from Omaha which is great and Brown and Stanfield looked great this fall. It’s great to have that trio back and we have great chemistry now.”

Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com and selected to the 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America, and Second-Team All-SEC selection. Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in LSU’s five CWS games. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.

LSU opens its 2026 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when the reigning National Champions play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Stay tuned for more baseball coverage in the coming weeks as the season begins.