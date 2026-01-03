LSU's leading rusher enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Caden Durham, LSU’s leading rusher the past two seasons, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms on Saturday morning. Durham totaled 753 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 and in 2025 had 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Durham was a four-star running back in the 2024 class out of prestigious Duncanville High School in Dallas. He was the No. 103 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Durham was a huge get for the Tigers who had struggled at running back in recent years and now he leaves with still two years of eligibility remaining.

Freshman Harlem Berry started eating into his snaps the second half of the year as Durham was hampered by a lingering lower body injury, but played through it. Running back Ju’Jaen Johnson has also entered the portal looking for a change after running backs coach Frank Wilson left the program to go to Ole Miss.

Berry is locked in and returning for the 2026 season under Kiffin and is expected to be a featured weapon, but now the attention turns to Ole miss running back Kywan Lacy who could follow his running backs coach, Kevin Smith, from Ole Miss to LSU.

Lived up to his billing as one of the nation’s top running backs in the Class of 2024, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in his first season with the Tigers … Wasted little time in making an impact at LSU, leading the Tigers in rushing with 753 yards and 6 TDs … The 753 yards ranked first among all freshmen and 10th overall in the SEC, while is his 5.4 yards per carry ranked No. 8 in the league … Scored a total of 8 TDs (6 rushing, 2 receiving) … One of only 2 players in the FBS to have a rush for 80+ yards and a reception of 70+ yards in 2024 (other was RJ Harvey of UCF), which he did in the same game vs. South Alabama (86-yard run, 71-yard reception) … Appeared in 12 games with 6 starts as a rookie … Tremendous vision and speed out of the backfield … Got a grasp of LSU’s pass-protection schemes as the season wore on, allowing him to remain on the field for all situations … Good hands as well and is adept at catching the ball in the passing game … Effective running between the tackles or hitting the edge.

