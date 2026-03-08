LSU's SEC Tournament run ends short of Sunday's title game

For much of Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinal, LSU showed it could go blow-for-blow with the NCAA’s gold standard.

But when crunch time arrived, South Carolina made the plays that mattered most.

Behind balanced scoring and timely baskets down the stretch, the Gamecocks pulled away late to hand LSU an 83-77 loss at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville (S.C.).

The Tigers led at halftime and remained in position to win entering the fourth quarter, but South Carolina’s ability to capitalize on key moments was the difference. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said as much in her postgame press conference.

As the final minutes ticked off the clock in the final quarter, the Gamecocks consistently found answers. South Carolina made five of the team’s final six shots from the floor, including a key possession when the Tigers didn’t foul in the final minute and allowed nearly the entire shot clock to run off before South Carolina scored before the possession buzzer sounded.

LSU had chances. The Tigers simply didn’t take advantage of them when presented.

Mikaylah Williams cut the lead to four points with a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it was too little, too late.

Once again, LSU was unable to beat South Carolina – a streak that began long before Kim Mulkey arrived in Baton Rouge five seasons ago.

There were positives for LSU.

Former South Carolina transfer and LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley led the Tigers with 24 points. When LSU needed someone to step up and deliver, Fulwiley answered the call.

Point guard Jada Richard was also key to keeping the game close across four quarters with 17 points and five rebounds. Williams finished with 14 points, while senior Flau’jae Johnson scored just six points – four of those points coming off free throws in the opening minutes of the game. She finished 1-for-8 shooting from the field.

On the stat sheet, both teams shot 44% from the field, but after holding a significant rebounding edge at halftime, the Tigers were ultimately out-rebounded across four quarters (39-38), which head coach Dawn Staley circled as a key reason the Gamecocks won.

South Carolina also made good on turnovers. The Tigers turned it over 15 times, and it led to 14 points for the Gamecocks. LSU came up with just seven points off turnovers.

On the offensive glass, South Carolina closed strong. The final count: 18 second-chance points for USC to just seven second-chance points for LSU.

In a game decided by six points, the aforementioned advantages going USC’s way were criticial.

Despite the loss, LSU leaves Greenville with a chance to do something that has not been accomplished during Mulkey’s five years in Baton Rouge: secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In each of the four seasons, which include a National Championship followed by back-to-back Elite 8 appearances, LSU was a No. 3 seed each time.

Now, the page turns to Selection Sunday.