The LSU Baseball team entered the weekend ranked No. 2 in the country. Now, the defending College World Series Champions have dropped outside the Top 10.

On Friday, all looked promising as the Tigers run-ruled a 3-9 Sacramento State team in a 15-4 win that lasted just seven innings.

From there, the bottom fell out on an LSU program that entered the weekend coming off back-to-back losses to Northeastern and UL-Lafayette.

On Saturday, it was a 5-4 loss that saw the Tigers fall just short of a late rally.

On Sunday evening, Sacramento State’s 6-1 win was much more decisive.

With the series loss, and LSU now having lost four of the program’s past five games entering SEC play this weekend, the Tigers dropped to No. 13 in the D1 Baseball Top 25 released on Monday.

Another non-conference midweek matchup is on deck vs. Creighton on Tuesday, then Vanderbilt is on tap for the weekend.

For an LSU team that started the season with promise but has since stumbled to a 12-5 non-conference record, head coach Jay Johnson said the message to the team is simple.

Execution – and urgency – are paramount.

“We’ve got to play better baseball,” Johnson said after Sunday’s loss. “That’s the bottom line. There are too many talented players in that locker room for us not to respond the right way.”

Across the last five games, the Tigers have struggled in several key areas from timely hitting to finding consistency on defense. That was on display in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to Sacramento State. The Hornets delivered four runs on two-out counts, while LSU managed just one.

With unexpected struggles coming ahead of the start of SEC play, Johnson – who has led LSU to two CWS National Championships the past three seasons – kept a calm demeanor when circling the reality of what’s needed next.

“You have to respond to adversity in this game,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get back to playing the brand of baseball we’re capable of playing — attacking in the strike zone, competing every pitch, and executing offensively … It’s about competing in every at-bat. When you do that consistently, the results usually follow.”

“This is a game that will challenge you. The important thing is how you respond. Our job now is to learn from this and come back stronger … We’ve shown what we can be. Now it’s about getting back to that level.”

