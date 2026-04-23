LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is projected as a borderline Top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but where will he land on Thursday night?

The Bengal Tiger LIVE Blog is tracking the entire first-round on Thursday night in Pittsburgh as Delane finds out which pick – and team – will take him off the board of available players in this year’s draft.

After transferring from Virginia Tech to LSU ahead of the 2025 season, Delane turned in an All-American year for the Tigers.

And after a season spent under LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, Delane is now expected to be the first cornerback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft – which puts him along many “DBU” greats that went from LSU starter to NFL first-round pick.

(Note: Refresh this page for the latest on Delane, how the first round is unfolding, the reactions to where he lands, comments from the former LSU star and much more.)