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NFL Draft 2026 LIVE Blog: Which pick will LSU CB Mansoor Delane be?

On3 imageby: Shea Dixon23 minutes agosheadixon

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is projected as a borderline Top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but where will he land on Thursday night?

The Bengal Tiger LIVE Blog is tracking the entire first-round on Thursday night in Pittsburgh as Delane finds out which pick – and team – will take him off the board of available players in this year’s draft.

After transferring from Virginia Tech to LSU ahead of the 2025 season, Delane turned in an All-American year for the Tigers.

And after a season spent under LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, Delane is now expected to be the first cornerback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft – which puts him along many “DBU” greats that went from LSU starter to NFL first-round pick.

(Note: Refresh this page for the latest on Delane, how the first round is unfolding, the reactions to where he lands, comments from the former LSU star and much more.)

By:Shea Dixon

How to Watch: NFL Draft 2026

04/23/2026 05:15:02 PM

The first round of the NFL Draft will be aired live on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. CT on the following stations: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes. The draft will also be streamed through services like the ESPN app and NFL’s official website. Thursday’s first round will include 32 total picks. The second round of the draft will begin Friday.