No Rules: How Brendan Sorsby case affects LSU basketball

Rules are rules, right? Not in college athletics, not right now.

When the most significant rule in sports can be broken and gotten away with, all bets are off. One of those ironclad rules in sports, for those that are active participants at both the college and professional level, is don’t gamble.

The Brendan Sorsby story is one that has taken college athletics by storm. The Texas Tech quarterback, after publicly admitting to placing thousands of bets dating back to his time on the Indiana football team , received an injunction from a Lubbock, Texas judge that will allow him to be eligible for the 2026 season.

The Sorsby ruling has sparked national outcry from fans and college athletics leaders and decision makers. Athletic directors have come out against scheduling Texas Tech in the future.

It’s a “where were you” type moment for college athletics and if there’s anything positive that can come out of this decision, it’s for these leaders and decision makers to finally sit down and come to some sort of conclusions about where college sports are heading. But right now, all this injunction for Sorsby does is re-enforce that there are no rules, no guardrails for any of these sports. Which is where LSU basketball comes into play.

The purple and gold have been much maligned from the outside for the way they’ve constructed their 2026-27 roster. LSU has built this roster primarily on 22-25 year old professionals from international leagues and it’s sparked a lot of debate about the eligibility of this team going into the fall.

Most of those international cases are pretty open and shut when it comes to eligibility concerns. LSU feels confident about most of them and it should. As Heath Schroyer said in an interview with 104.5 ESPN last week, there were 106 international players on college basketball rosters last season, the majority of whom played professionally overseas. Many of the players LSU intends to bring over didn’t sign with NBA teams at any point.

But then there’s the case of RJ Luis, who is looking to return to college basketball after signing multiple two-way contracts with NBA teams last summer after going unpicked in the 2025 draft.

Another very strict rule of the NCAA’s is that once a college athlete signs a contract with a professional team, whatever remaining college eligibility that athlete has is forfeited. That’s what Luis did a season ago when he signed with both the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics last summer. By rule, he forfeited his remaining year of eligibility.

But again, what this Sorsby decision shows is that rules truly don’t matter in college athletics right now. If a player can bet on his own college team and still be eligible, why can’t a player who signed a two-way contract in the NBA? LSU is going to test this theory out over the coming weeks and months.

The Tigers are going to file a waiver to the NCAA for Luis to return to college basketball and when that waiver is denied by the NCAA, Luis and LSU will have a decision to make. They can choose to drop the case or they can take it to court and file for an injunction on the NCAA’s decision that, if granted, would provide him eligibility to play for the purple and gold next season.

As the Sorsby case just proved, all LSU needs to find is the right judge in the right mood. Part of the Tigers case, if and when it reaches that level, will be that Luis never actually played in an NBA or G-League game. It will still be very hard to win but maybe not impossible. It all depends on how the judge views the evidence and how he rules. If LSU finds the right judge on the right day, maybe that injunction does go through.

In the Sorsby case he clearly broke the letter of the NCAA rule about gambling as a college athlete and here we are today, him completely eligible to suit up for the Red Raiders in the fall. The appeal by the NCAA won’t be heard by a court until Feb. 8, 2027, two weeks after the college football playoff.

To make it clear, none of this is good for college sports. By rule (and common sense), just as Sorsby should not be allowed to return to college football, neither should Luis. A similar case with Alabama basketball and Charles Bediako, who signed an NBA contract and played in G-League games, was ruled on this past season and a judge did not rule in favor of the injunction for Bediako.

So there’s a set precedent already in Luis’ case, should LSU go down that route. But with what we just saw play out with, can anything be ruled out?