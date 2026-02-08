Nussmeier moves into top four of NFL Draft QB rankings

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his updated top five quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft after the conclusion of the major bowl games, including the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl.

In the updated rankings, Reid moved Garrett Nussmeier up into the top five of quarterbacks in the class. Nussmeier is not in his top 50 prospects, though, indicating a weaker QB class overall.

The former LSU Tiger QB had an excellent week of practice at the Senior Bowl and capped it with a stellar outing in the game, passing for 57 yards on 5-of-8 passing with one three-yard rushing touchdown. In total he led two touchdown drives in the 17-9 win at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He also had one interception on a pass through the hands of his receiver.

Nussmeier was named the MVP of the game and NFL analysts raved about his showing. Here is Reid’s updated rankings.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

5. Carson Beck, Miami

“LSU‘s Garrett Nussmeier entered the 2025 season with massive expectations following a strong 2024 campaign, in which he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He dealt with the injury bug this past season, though, and totaled just 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions in nine games. Across his five-year career at LSU, Nussmeier recorded 7,699 passing yards with 52 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. His father, Doug, is the current offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

“In this draft, the great mystery, of course, is we know Fernando Mendoza’s going to go quarterback No. 1,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “Ty Simpson from Alabama, he’s well-positioned to be quarterback No. 2. Who is going to be quarterback No. 3, and how high will that player be drafted? Could it be somewhere on Day 2? Might he have to wait until Day 3? (Senior Bowl week), for guys like Garrett Nussmeier, is going to influence that race for that third quarterback taken.”

Nussmeier has talked about his injury throughout the offseason, which limited his core and his throwing motion during the season at LSU. He still finished the season with 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in nine games. The talent around him and the coaching staff also struggled throughout the year and now we’ve seen massive turnover throughout the program. There has been talk about Nussmeier rising into the top three quarterback conversation, but for now he’s focused on improving every day.

“I feel good. It’s been a long process trying to get healthy. About a month ago we really figured out what it was and got a good plan. It was a game-time decision whether I could come out here, and once I knew I could go full go, it was a great opportunity. I grew up watching the Senior Bowl, my dad played in it 30 years ago, back in the dinosaur age. So getting this opportunity is really cool.

I’m not trying to prove anything. Just being myself, letting teams get to know who I am. Wearing No. 18 at LSU was a huge honor and sets the tone for who I am, a team guy, caring about teammates. I don’t feel like I have to prove I can make every throw. They’ll watch the tape. I want to enjoy the experience and show teams that I am who I say I am.”