PODCAST: LSU lands Sam Leavitt, still bolstering roster

Bryce Koon and Matthew Brune break down LSU’s push for Sam Leavitt, the addition of another QB and what this portal haul looks like.

Leave a like, comment, share, and subscribe to the channel if you enjoy the LSU content.

FOLLOW THE BENGAL TIGER PODCAST: YouTube

FOLLOW THE BENGAL TIGER PODCAST: Spotify

FOLLOW THE BENGAL TIGER PODCAST: Apple Music

***

On the Pod

Bryce: But to your point, you don’t have any young quarterbacks. This is what this is. And I don’t want to call the kid a developmental project because he has performed at nearly the highest level of college football in the era of the FCS, and he has been very good at that. So he has taken college snaps, hasn’t taken anything in the SEC. It does beg the question. You know, is the third and final guy a one-year stopgap veteran that understands he’s not starting? Just so you could have someone who’s taking a snap at an SEC game. I don’t know. Maybe it’s not that. I keep going back, Brune, to – and I know Walker Howard and this young man are not – you know, Lane and Clark are not the same mold. But that year, when we knew Jaxon Dart was going to be the starter in Oxford, you presumed Sam Leavitt was going to be the starter. And you bring in Spencer Sanders. You know, it’s just like you just build the room so if something happens, we have a guy who is taking a meaningful snap at this level of college football.

I wonder if that could be an addition made, but speaking on Clark, man. Got the chance to talk with him, and I put this kind of in the thread after, you know, before he committed. Just walked away from that conversation. They just checked every box. For a kid that wanted an opportunity to compete, they’re allowing that to happen. They’re not shying away from the fact that, hey, we know that you played at the FCS level, but you were dang good, and that tape can play. We feel like, you know, you get here, you get within the scheme of what we want to do. And it can play really well. And two, it’s that mold of a dual threat guy, almost 700 yards rushing, a guy that can use his feet, has good pocket awareness when you watch the tape.