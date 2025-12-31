PODCAST: Will LSU have to rebuild through the portal?

Bryce Koon and Matthew Brune preview LSU’s potential portal moves. Where are the big needs? Will the Tigers have to rebuild?

Brune: Who knows? Maybe it’s done Wednesday. Maybe it’s done Thursday. But I think the bigger thing, and Shea Dixon’s talked about this on our site, is getting the visit locked in for some of these quarterbacks. Leavitt, whether that’s Sorsby, you know, if it goes to C. J. Bailey or anything like that, like the visits will happen quickly. And the goal. On those visits is to lock them in, like is to, to finish, right? Like this is, this isn’t a multi-week process. This is a, we’re getting this done in five days and you’re visiting on day four. Like we need a decision by day five. So we know what we need to do. Because dominoes will move very quickly here. Whether you’re getting X quarterback or not. You know, why quarterback could be signed the next day.

Bryce: That was a key piece, and I wrote about it earlier this week. I’ve got a defensive line piece today, and we’ll have kind of a linebackers and secondary before the portal opens up on Friday. The biggest thing to me in what you just mentioned is the fact that your allocation of funds, right? You don’t want to find yourself where, hey, you can go get, and this is a hypothetical, a Cam Coleman for $2. 3 million. And then you start to stack up that cap. ou’re pigeonholed into, hey, we can only shop on this aisle for a quarterback. A good quarterback can mask a lot of issues. LSU fans know that, under the first two years of Brian Kelly, with what they were able to accomplish, despite a lot of the deficiencies.