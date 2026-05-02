Post Malone, Jelly Rolly concert in Tiger Stadium is cancelled

Just weeks before the concert was set to begin under the lights of Death Valley, Live Nation announced the decision to cancel this month’s Tiger Stadium concert featuring Post Malone and Jelly Roll.

The first month of “Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2”, which features a pair of notable artists in Post Malone and Jelly Roll, has officially been called off.

And there aren’t plans to make up the scheduled performance in Death Valley.

Post Malone said in a social media post on May 1 that he’s pushing back the start of his tour to “continue work on new music”.

Tour officials revealed the decision to pull the plug on five scheduled tour stops, which includes the Baton Rouge show set for Tiger Stadium on May 23.

One more show was rescheduled, while the concert set for Death Valley was listed as cancelled with no mention of a planned date to reschedule.

As a result, anyone who purchased tickets are being provided with avenues for refunds.

All ticket orders placed through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be refunded at 100 percent to customer of record’s original method of payment, the school announced in a release, noting refunds include all tickets, fees, order charges, and VIP Packages for the scheduled show.

Tickets purchased via SeatGeek will also be automatically refunded. There is no need for buyers to contact SeatGeek directly.

Customers who had tickets transferred or purchased from a third party will need to contact the original seller regarding a refund, per LSU’s press release. The release also said refunds for tickets already purchased will be issued within 15-20 business days.

LSU has encouraged fans to email [email protected] with any questions.

The news of the cancellation comes after a successful weekend earlier this month when country music artist Zach Bryan performed for hours on the field in Tiger Stadium on a night free from rain as part of the Death Valley Live concert series.

LSU officials said the school is “looking forward to bringing more events to campus for the Death Valley Live series in the future”.

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