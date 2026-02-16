Postgame Quotes: LSU baseball sweeps Milwaukee to start season

LSU got the sweep over Milwaukee to start the season on Sunday, winning game three 21-7 in seven innings. The offense shined in games one and three, while several different arms and bats got to get a taste of the new season early on.

After the game, LSU head coach Jay Johnson met with the media to discuss his takeaways from this third game and the series as a whole. LSU has Kent State coming to The Box tomorrow with first pitch at 6 p.m. as the Tigers continue to embark on a 10-day stretch with eight games early in the year.

Forty-nine strikeouts through a three-game series this weekend. What did you like from your starters and from the bullpen guys the whole weekend?

“They have tremendous stuff. They are not pigeonholed into pitching a certain way because they all throw a lot of strikes and multiple pitches for strikes and executed at a high level. They did a good job across the board. There are guys we haven’t even used yet that we feel are going to be a big part of this. The depth of the staff is certainly a strength and should give us a good chance in every game that we play.”

With the team meeting you had, just the message to the guys. Anything you could share?

“It’s setting a high bar, the highest bar, for how we do things. It has nothing to do with winning. Some of it may be settling into the season, but we don’t want to give any excuse for not operating the way we want to mentally, physically, emotionally, and fundamentally. It’s really leaning into when it’s hard and maintaining a high standard of everything. It wasn’t bad, some of it might be new players getting acclimated. A few said, “Wow, we thought we knew what this was, but we didn’t.” The crowd was amazing. Some returning players got back to what makes them tick and play at their best. We’re creating a high standard and having it in your belly. I never want anybody to think it’s more important to anyone in the third base dugout than it is to us. I don’t think that was the case, but we’re ensuring it by operating the way we want and setting a high bar.”

A lot of changes to the lineup today, what inspired those changes?

“I do know that people care about the lineup here at LSU, that’s cool and awesome. We have a lot of versatility with this team and a lot of keyhole matchups. Today was a good indication of what we can do with the personnel we have. We want to get guys more at-bats. It’s cool to get almost all of them in — William Patrick was on deck; otherwise everybody would have gotten an AB this weekend. I’m happy we got everybody in the game. It’s a versatile team with a lot of ways to attack things. We’ve been looking at things in practice that give us more versatility. I like the way John is swinging the bat and it was good to get him a start today. He hit a ball hard. The park wasn’t friendly to right-handed hitters today, we hit some balls hard that got caught up in the wind. Cade had one in the first inning. It’s a great game for Trent—he’s a good infielder. We had him at short because we believe he can play shortstop too. If you can play shortstop, you can definitely play second base. We’ve been looking at that the last 10 days and felt good about it today.”

What did you make of William Schmidt’s performance?

“He struck out a million guys. I would have loved to leave him in for the fifth, but he was at 91 pitches. That’s my deal: I don’t start guys after 90 pitches this weekend. He was built up to it, he was at 82 last weekend. He got himself in a tough spot in the third where he hit a guy and walked a guy, and we had their best hitter up. He got him to two strikes, missed his spot, the guy hit a single, but then he got the next guy and the next guy to two strikes. We just didn’t quite put him away. He handled small adversity very well today, that’s my main takeaway. You can see the stuff and electricity. He’s going to be in a good spot as he keeps developing here [at LSU].”

It looked like when Deven [Sheerin] came in, he and Nate [Yeskie] seemed really connected. The plan for him pitch by pitch was really well executed.

“He’s got major league ability too. The best thing about coach Yeskie is his ability to communicate. In our meetings, the thing I want with some guys is simplicity. When you throw the ball like that, you don’t have to be overly complicated, but I want him to be an expert at what we want him to do. He’s got a lot of talent. It was great to get him in, get him off that, and have him available for tomorrow if we want to. That was outstanding.”

How much outfield has Brayden [Simpson] played?

“A little bit in the fall and a little bit last weekend or the weekend before, we stuck him out there. With the power, speed, power, right-left balance, we were able to do it a little. Our how-to-win awareness today was: be a ball player. Whatever we ask you to do, I’m not an infielder, I’m not an outfielder, I’m not offense-defense, I’m a ball player. Do what you’re asked. This team does that really well. We don’t really believe in days off because it’s not like the major league system exists in those 62 games.”

I assume Chris [Stanfield] is healthy?

“He’s healthy. He bruised his hand sliding into home yesterday. He may play tomorrow. I felt it was good to let the swelling go down and not re-aggravate it. My hope is he’ll play tomorrow.”

We probably should ask you about Jake [Brown], six RBI, two home runs, including a grand slam.

Great player. He’s one of the keys to our season, and I say that with a lot of excitement because I know the character, the makeup, and the intent. When we have a good message, it’s not just coach-to-team, he’s going to help filter it through the players. He’s a good leader, one of the best I’ve had in all my years. The talent speaks for itself, it’s why we played him as a freshman. Chapel Hill Regional, we’re sinking or swimming; he homered in that last game. He had a great season last year, huge reason we won the national championship. I believe he hit fourth in the national championship game. It’s his time, and it’s pretty special when he gets hooked up like today.

First weekend, three games. Anything you picked up about your [LSU] team?

“I like it. I like setting up a game with the people we have on the roster and their attitude. They all want to stay in the game, pitchers when I come out to get them, hitters too. I want them to be that way and competitive, but they’re team-first and immediately get behind the next guy. That stood out, and the ability to set the game up will be a strength for us.”

Stay tuned to the Bengal Tiger On3 for the latest LSU baseball content.