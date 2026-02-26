Postgame Quotes: LSU escapes Oxford with double OT win

LSU pulled out a gritty road win over Ole Miss on Wednesday night in double overtime, 106-99, getting their third win in conference play and moving to 3-12 in SEC play. On a night where Max Mackinnon led the way with 33 points and five others scored in double figures, it was all-hands on deck for the Tigers who didn’t even get a point from senior wing from Marquel Sutton in the win.

The Tigers are now 3-0 in overtime games this year and move to 15-13 on the season. Here is what Matt McMahon said after the win on LSU Radio.

MAX DOES IT AGAIN AND ROB SEALS IT ON THE OTHER END 🙌



SECN | @maxxmackinnon | @futurefilled pic.twitter.com/Wqtjdw2sgb — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 26, 2026

What it took to win the game…

“I’m just really happy for our players. Those last three games, we were disappointed in the final score against Tennessee, Texas, and Bama, but I thought we got a lot better. Tonight, Max got us off to a great start, but we only led for eight minutes. We trailed 33 minutes of the game. Down eight was seven minutes ago, and the guys just kept making plays. Once it got to overtime, we held them to 26% from the floor in overtime. Our guys really executed on the offensive end. Jalen Reece plays 47 minutes with 10 assists and just one turnover. Everyone who played was incredibly productive for us. Rob Miller made some plays coming from the weak side to block shots. I was really pleased with our execution on both ends in the overtime periods, especially the second overtime.”

On different LSU players stepping up…

“You look at Mackinnon’s 34, obviously he’s terrific, but I thought the response at the five position was huge. We’re trying to find the most efficient combinations for us to give us a chance to win, so we made some changes there. Nwoko’s response was huge: 18 points, only missed two shots on the night, 5 rebounds. Another key: the way they were swarming, he had four assists, no turnovers. We outscore them 17 when he’s on the court. Miller: 12 and 5 and four blocks. He really fixed some problems on that end. Pablo: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists. Just always a warrior. A big key in the game: we moved him to their point guard late in the game. He guarded Kamardine, and we put Miller on Dia and changed some of our matchups. We were switching some late in the possession, and I thought he really executed well. You hit on King’s big threes and free throws there.”

On the frontcourt’s performance…

“Rob and Pablo were terrific there on the offensive glass, getting second chances and finishing plays. The effort was awesome, the competitive spirit was great. We played with great unselfishness offensively. We scored 106 points, shot 50% from the floor, 11 to 21 from three, and 86% on 25 to 29 from the line. We did enough on the defensive end and on the glass to get enough stops to get out of here with the win.”

On his team’s timely stops…

“Look at it into regulation: we had to get back-to-back stops to get it to overtime. End of the first overtime, we had to get the stops. They get the offensive rebound on a loose ball, they get a timeout, seven seconds left, got to get another stop on a special situation. Our guys really rose to the occasion and got it done when their best was needed there on the defensive side.”

LSU’s next game is at home against Oklahoma on Saturday night.