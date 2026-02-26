Preview: LSU WBB looks for Senior Night win over Tennessee

LSU is set to honor three seniors on Thursday evening in the PMAC as Flau’Jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman, and Amiya Joyner play their final regular season game at home for the Tigers before the postseason. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. on ESPN as LSU looks to finish the year strong and cement its seeding in the NCAA Tournament with another key win.

The seniors will take center stage as Johnson and Besselman have been a part of the LSU program for four years while Joyner joined the team this season as a transfer from East Carolina.

Both Johnson and Besselman brought home LSU’s first national championship in 2023 and have been members of the program for 120 wins and plenty of postseason success as LSU has been in at least the Elite Eight since their freshman season.

Joyner came to LSU as one of the nation’s best rebounders and has continued to display that skill in Baton Rouge with a team-leading 211 boards. Joyner, also known as “Mymy” has been one of the many personalities on this year’s squad that has shined through during her time as a Tiger.

LSU and Tennessee will be playing in women’s basketball for the 75th all-time meeting Thursday night at the Maravich Center. The Tigers and Lady Vols will battle on ESPN with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Keys to the game: LSU vs. Tennessee

1. Break the press — Tennessee is known for their gimmick defense with a run and jump press that has hurt them often this year, but it’s still going to be interesting to see how the Tigers handle that change of pace. Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams, and MiLaysia Fulwiley should be fine, but it’s about executing and being prepared.

2. Start fast — I usually don’t like cliches like this, but against a team that is 2-7 in their last nine games, LSU has a chance to put this game away early and get the crowd into it and remove most of the stress here. I think LSU can guard Tennessee very well and with that, the offense just needs to be in attack mode against the press, get to the rim, get fouled, and play free.

3. Hammer the offensive glass — In four of the last six games, Tennessee has allowed a 38 or higher offensive rebounding percentage to its opponents. LSU can further break their will with offensive rebounds. I expect Flau’Jae Johnson and the wings to get in on the action as well. This should be a fun game if the Tigers have the right energy and approach early.

Prediction: LSU 84, Tennessee 70