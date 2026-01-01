Preview & Predictions: LSU WBB faces Kentucky in SEC opener

No. 5 LSU opens their 16-game schedule on Thursday night taking on Kentucky in the PMAC at 7:00. Here are my keys and prediction as well as a full preview release from the team.

Brune’s keys & prediction

1. Containing Tonie Morgan — Morgan is the catalyst for a lot of what Kentucky does on offense with 118 assists to 38 turnovers this season. Jada Richard and MiLaysia Fulwiley will have to be excellent defensively to take her out of rhythm and force the offense to initiate elsewhere.

2. Rebounding vs. Kentucky’s size — The Wildcats have a tall frontline and depth and will be a real test on the glass for the Tigers. Kate Koval, Amiya Joyner, Grace Knox and the wings have to be ready to bang down low without fouling. I’m not as worried defensively vs. Clara Stack and UK as I am on the glass.

3. Flip the switch 12 — Mikaylah Williams has been able to cruise through the first two months and now it’s time for her to turn it on. She’s one of the most talented players in the entire country and with a top 15 opponent off the bat, she has to have a strong showing to elevate the halfcourt offense.

Prediction: LSU 89, Kentucky 78

LSU vs. Kentucky full preview

Southeastern Conference play is upon the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team as the Tigers prepare to open their 16-game league schedule with the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, Jan. 1, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU, which has won 14 straight games since the start of the season, will open conference play on New Year’s Day. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT as it will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans are encouraged to listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

LSU comes into the Kentucky game having won three straight matchups against the Wildcats dating back to the 2023 season. In a series that dates back to 1982, the Tigers hold a 38-18 advantage over the Wildcats. When both teams meet in Baton Rouge, LSU is 17-5 and the last time Kentucky came out victorious at the PMAC was in 2019 (Kentucky won, 64-60).

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks have coached against one another in each of the last three seasons with the Tigers coming out on top of all three matchups. During Brooks’ final two seasons at Virginia Tech, LSU defeated the Hokies in the 2023 Final Four, 79-72, and in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge, 82-64. Mulkey’s 2024-25 squad downed the Wildcats in comeback fashion, 65-58, on Feb. 23, 2025 on the road in Lexington.

LSU will play on New Year’s Day for the seventh time in program history. The Tigers have played an SEC opponent at the turn of the new year four times before with the last instance occurring in the 2022-23 season against Vanderbilt (LSU won, 88-63). LSU first played on New Year’s Day against St. Bonaventure (SB won, 88-73) in 1995 at the Portland Shootout in Portland, Maine. Since its first contest on New Year’s Day, LSU is 4-2 overall.

Going into the LSU-UK game, the Tigers are one of 12 teams still undefeated in the country, including one of five SEC teams still with an unblemished record.

LSU, which forced 36 turnovers against Alabama State in the final non-conference game, tied the program mark for steals in a game with 27 versus the Lady Hornets in the Maravich Center. LSU also tallied 27 steals against Southern Miss on Nov. 11, 2004, when the Tigers and Golden Eagles met in the State Farm HOF Tipoff Classic in Austin, Texas. En route to its second-straight NCAA Final Four appearance, LSU defeated Southern Miss, 80-35. LSU last recorded 20-plus steals against Marist (22) this season in the 2025 Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sophomore forward Kate Koval led the LSU scoring attack against ASU, finishing with a double-double that consisted of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Koval went 8-of-15 from the field and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe, as she drew a team-high nine fouls. Her performance culminated in the seventh double-double of her career and her fifth this season.

Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley made an impact all over the court against ASU. The 6-2 guard tallied five points and six rebounds but nearly garnered her first career double-double with a career high of 11 assists and eight steals, which matched her career-high from the Tigers’ road win at Tulane earlier in the season.

LSU leads the country in nine statistical categories: bench points per game (49.7), field goal percentage (54.8), free throw attempts per game (28.00), rebounds (717), rebound margin (23.7), offensive rebounds per game (20.4), scoring margin (55.4), scoring offense (108.0), and steals (228).

*LSU press release