Rapid Reactions: LSU WBB gets important win over Georgia

Rapid Reactions: LSU WBB gets important win over Georgiaby: Matthew Brune15 minutes agoMatthewBrune_Read In AppNov 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts after a play by LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn ImagesLSU gets a road win in conference play and now looks ahead to a huge test this weekend. Here's what we learned.