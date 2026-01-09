Skip to main content
LSU
Join Now

Rapid Reactions: LSU WBB gets important win over Georgia

On3 imageby: Matthew Brune15 minutes agoMatthewBrune_
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Tulane
Nov 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts after a play by LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU gets a road win in conference play and now looks ahead to a huge test this weekend. Here's what we learned.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
The Bengal Tiger
+
+
One subscription: The best LSU Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.