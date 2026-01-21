Recap: Florida bullies LSU in 79-61 rout in Gainesville

LSU was unable to match the physicality of No. 16 Florida as the Gators dominated the glass and separated from LSU early on the way to a 79-61 victory Tuesday night at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The Gators out rebounded the Tigers, 50-30, with a 24-7 advantage on the offensive board which led Florida to a 21-10 advantage in second chance points. Rueben Chinyelu, who came in averaging a double double for the Gators, had 15 points and 21 rebounds (11 offensive) for the night.

The game did mark the return to play for LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who missed the previous five games with a left lower leg injury. Thomas, who returned to practice at the first of the week, played 17 minutes off the bench, making one field goal with two rebounds and three assists in his first action since Dec. 19.

Mike Nwoko had a solid game for the Tigers before fouling out of the contest, getting 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and six boards. Marquel Sutton and Max Mackinnon each had 10 points.

Urban Klavzar, who hit five three-pointers, led the Gators, now 14-5 and a league leading 5-1 in the SEC, with 18 points, while Alex Condon and Boogie Fland each had 10.

LSU had a 9-7 lead four minutes into the game before the Gators went on an 8-1 run which gave them the lead for good and a 15-10 advantage eight minutes in.

The Gators closed the half on a 10-3 scoring sprint and led 38-26 at intermission.

Florida with Klavzar hitting multiple second-half three-pointers would lead by as much as 24 with 6:19 to go in the game before finishing with the final margin.

The Tigers shot 42.9 percent for the game (24-of-56), but made just 3-of-11 from distance (0-of-6 in the second half). The Tigers finished the game making 10-of-15 free throws.

Florida actually shot less than the Tigers (28-of-68) at 41.2 percent, but made 9-of-27 three-pointers. The Gators did struggle at the free throw line, making just 14-of-27 three-pointers.

Turnovers were nearly even as LSU had 11 to Florida’s 10, but Florida had an 18-14 advantage in points off turnovers. Points in the paint were nearly even with UF having a 38-36 advantage.

The Tigers will be back on the road on Saturday traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in a game to be broadcast on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon from LSU Sports Radio Network

On the story of the game

“I think the rebounding was the story of the game. We were able to keep the tempo the way we wanted in the first half. We made it a half-court game. In their last four games, they averaged 95 points per game. When you give up that many offensive rebounds, they just mauled us on the glass. Turnovers were even, but a couple of ours were pick-sixes that went the other way and got their crowd into the game. I thought their defensive physicality really bothered us on the offensive end of the floor.”

On having DJ Thomas back

“It’s definitely a tough way to come back after missing so much time. It was important for him to get back out there. He is very important to our team because of his ability to make everyone around him better and his creativity in the open floor and off of ball-screens. Mike (Nwoko) got some opportunities that he had been missing out on over the last few weeks. It was good to see Mike (Nwoko) respond and score some around the basket again. He (DJ Thomas) feels good, just frustrated he didn’t make some of those floaters in the lane. He’ll learn from it. We’ll get back tomorrow, then start preparing for Arkansas.”

*LSU press release