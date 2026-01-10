LSU received some good news on Saturday regarding two players, as both Trey’Dez Green and Braelin Moore are reportedly close to finalizing contracts to return in 2026. Matt Moscona had it first.

Green led LSU with seven touchdown receptions this past year as he emerged as a key target in the red zone. He also ranked third on the roster with 433 receiving yards as part of a breakout sophomore season. Green marks an important contributor coming back for the LSU offense, although the offensive coaching staff has been a key topic as Kiffin transitions from Ole Miss. Multiple Rebels staffers are set to join him in Baton Rouge, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who called the plays for Ole Miss during the Rebels’ College Football Playoff run.

With Moore’s reported return to LSU, the Tigers will secure another member of the 2025 starting unit. Moore was an early bright spot before his injury early in the season. His effectivenss however was minimized though with the lack of any cohesion up front. LSU picked up a William Satterwhite from Tenenssee out of the portal, but with the return of Moore, it might relgate him to a backup role or even an opportunity at one of the guard spots.

Both players present a sense of continuity form the 2025 roster in a season where turnover is everywhere. Moore’s return is a positive one in a veteran player who can provide some guidance toa. room that has never played together. Green’s return is one of the bigger “gets” of the offseason. Makign sure that he stayed was a pivotal piece for Kiffin’s “roster retention”. He fugures to be a promientn fgure in how SU wants to run their offense and should be featured much more tha he has the past two season. He’s more than just a red-zone threat, shwocasing that in last month’s bowl game against Houston.

LSU has continued to stay busy in adding talent to the roster, as the Tigers have had to fill many holes on a roster that has seen its fair share of turnover. The full portal entries and additions can be found here.