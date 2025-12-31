LSU RB Harlem Berry makes decision on staying vs. transferring

LSU’s running back room received a significant boost on New Year’s Eve as reports came in of Harlem Berry returning to play for the Tigers next season.

According to Matt Moscona, LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry will return to the program for the 2026 season. Throughout the past few weeks, Kiffin has had his sights set on retaining top players on this LSU team and Berry was one of those highly touted targets. Now, the deal is reportedly done as the star running back is not going anywhere.

“NEW: Harlem Berry will return to LSU for his sophomore season, source confirms,” Moscona said via X. “His deal will be signed Wednesday. Massive win for Lane Kiffin, Billy Glasscock and Kevin Smith.”

Wilson Alexander, from The Advocate later confirmed the report, giving new LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith a key weapon in his room for the new year. There had been some talk about Berry portantially on the move with former running backs coach Frank Wilson leaving the program after the bowl game, but the former five-star from New Orleans is staying put for his sophomore season.

Berry played in all 13 games this past season for LSU, recording 491 yards and two touchdowns in 104 carries. While the numbers are respectable, he took off in the last half of the year as he got more opportunities and was by far the most productive back on the roster, fueling an otherwise pitiful rushing attack. He has the potential to be one of the top backs in the SEC with his quickness and versatility and he will get to show that in 2026 under Kiffin and Smith.

LSU freshman RB Harlem Berry’s future is one fans are monitoring (Photo: © Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Berry played high school football at Metairie (LA) St. Martin’s Episcopal School, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“The most electric running back in the 2025 cycle, with the ability to be a game-changer in the passing game,” On3’s Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Possesses elite burst and effortless movement skills. Measured in at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. Transfers his outstanding top-end speed onto the field in a functional way. A threat to take it to the house on any touch. A light, springy mover who shifts gears and changes directions at full speed.

“Displays outstanding vision. Reads blocks and bursts through the line to the second level. The game moves slow for him at the prep level. Runs through contact and shows balance that belies his size. Showcased advanced pass-catching skills during the summer prior to his senior season. Has the skill level to legitimately line up at receiver. A massive mismatch out of the backfield when covered by linebackers.”

