Reports: LSU WBB assistant set to leave for head coaching job

Kim Mulkey is reportedly set to lose top assistant Gary Redus II, who is in line to be hired as the next head coach at Rutgers, first reported by The Knight Report, the Rutgers On3 site.

Redus has worked under Mulkey the past four seasons and been an ace recruiter for the Tigers, helping bring in the No. 1 ranked classes in both 2023 and 2025, as well as Jada Richard in the 2024 class and four-star Lola Lampley in the 2026 class.

He also played a significant role in the portal every year, helping bring in high-level talent like Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, Kate Koval, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Amiya Joyner, and others. He’s helped LSU constantly host top prospects across the country and is viewed as one of the top recruiters in the country.

Redus was also hands-on with the guards and wings in his time at LSU, helping them develop in his time alongside Mulkey. Now, he heads to the Big 10 for his first head coaching job, looking to extend Mulkey’s coaching tree.

Redus’ LSU Bio

Gary Redus II joined Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU prior to the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach and is in his fourth season in Baton Rouge.

Redus is an up-and-coming assistant coach and recruiter who was named to the 2020 WBCA “Thirty Under 30” list. Known for his elite skill in identifying and securing talent, Redus has been a crucial piece to the Tigers’ success since coming aboard. For the second time since he arrived, Redus helped recruit the unanimous No. 1 freshman class that included all five-stars (Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Grace Knox, and ZaKiyah Johnson).

In his first season at LSU, Redus made an immediate impact. He quickly helped the Tigers secure ESPN’s top ranked recruiting class during his first fall in Baton Rouge. He worked closely with LSU’s guards every day in practice who developed into a lethal group that could run the offense, score at all three levels and defend at a high level. His first-year contributions helped LSU find its stride as one of the nation’s top teams. The 2023 season marked Redus’ first year during his coaching career in which he reached the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers were poised to do more as he helped lead them to their first national championship victory.

Redus came to LSU after one season as an assistant coach at SMU, helping guide the Mustangs to 14 wins. Prior to that, Redus established himself as an elite recruiter in the SEC during a three-season stint at Vanderbilt where he recruited and signed the program’s first trio of top-100 prospects since 2016.

Prior to joining the staff at Vanderbilt, Redus served as an assistant at Delta State, a perennial Division II power in Cleveland, Miss. Redus worked under longtime head coach Craig Roden at the program started by Margaret Wade, the namesake for the NCAA Division I Women’s Player of the Year trophy.

Before embarking on his coaching career, Redus played four seasons of professional basketball overseas, with stints in China, South America and the Middle East. After his playing career, Redus served as a graduate assistant at West Georgia, where he earned a master of arts degree in special education.

Redus played two seasons at South Alabama, averaging nearly 10 points per game, and was a two-time selection to the Sun Belt Conference All-Academic Team. He earned a degree in health education from South Alabama in 2011.