Reports: LSU working to get Caden Durham to return in 2026

LSU is working to get running back Caden Durham to withdraw from the transfer portal and is set to meet with him today, as reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Saturday.

Durham entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3 and while major programs have been in contact with him, there have been no reported visits so far and with the Tiger’s running back room, the need for more talent could warrant spending to retain him. It appears there’s still a long ways to go before anything is finalized, but LSU is now putting in the work to get him back at least.

LSU and Ole Miss swapped running back coaches as Frank Wilson is now on the Rebels’ staff and Kevin Smith is now a Tiger. Freshman Harlem Berry started eating into his snaps the second half of the year as Durham was hampered by a lingering lower body injury, but played through it.

In two years, Durham has totaled more than 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the team in rushing both years he’s been on campus.

Durham was a four-star running back in the 2024 class out of prestigious Duncanville High School in Dallas. He was the No. 103 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Durham was a huge get for the Tigers who had struggled at running back in recent years and now he still has two years of eligibility remaining.

Berry is locked in and returning for the 2026 season under Kiffin and is expected to be a featured weapon, but now the hope is that Durham could return and give the Tigers the 1-2 punch they had in spurts this year, but this time in full force in Kiffin’s offense.

LSU Bio

Lived up to his billing as one of the nation’s top running backs in the Class of 2024, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in his first season with the Tigers … Wasted little time in making an impact at LSU, leading the Tigers in rushing with 753 yards and 6 TDs … The 753 yards ranked first among all freshmen and 10th overall in the SEC, while is his 5.4 yards per carry ranked No. 8 in the league … Scored a total of 8 TDs (6 rushing, 2 receiving) … One of only 2 players in the FBS to have a rush for 80+ yards and a reception of 70+ yards in 2024 (other was RJ Harvey of UCF), which he did in the same game vs. South Alabama (86-yard run, 71-yard reception) … Appeared in 12 games with 6 starts as a rookie … Tremendous vision and speed out of the backfield … Got a grasp of LSU’s pass-protection schemes as the season wore on, allowing him to remain on the field for all situations … Good hands as well and is adept at catching the ball in the passing game … Effective running between the tackles or hitting the edge.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check outOn3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer PortalInstagram account andTwitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.