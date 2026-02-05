SEC Coaches Poll predicts LSU to win conference championship

With the season closing in, LSU and head coach Jay Johnson put the finishing touches on the preseason and are prepared for the games to begin. Playing in the best conference in the country, the SEC will present challenges early and often with 10 teams in the preseason top 25 on D1 Baseball. Baseball America has 11 SEC teams in its top 22.

LSU is the reigning champion and has reloaded with ample talent to make another run to Omaha in the summer, but first comes the SEC. The coaches in the conference have filled out their preseason ballots and LSU got more than half of the first place votes, securing first place in the preseason coaches poll.

LSU has the most First-Team All-SEC selections with three, and LSU and Texas are tied for the most overall First and Second-Team selections with five.

LSU sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel, sophomore right-handed pitcher Casan Evans and senior right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan received First-Team Preseason All-SEC recognition, and junior shortstop Steven Milam and junior outfielder Jake Brown were voted to the Second Team.

Here are the full results.

2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. LSU (9) – 231

2. Texas (1) – 214

3. Mississippi State (4) – 205

4. Arkansas (2) – 203

5. Auburn – 175

6. Tennessee – 162

7. Florida – 156

8. Vanderbilt – 151

9. Georgia – 133

10. Ole Miss – 110

11. Kentucky – 99

12. Alabama – 87

13. Texas A&M – 86

14. Oklahoma – 84

15. South Carolina – 49

16. Missouri – 31

() – First place votes

2026 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

2B: Camden Kozeal, Arkansas

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Henry Ford, Tennessee

DH/Util.: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss

SP: Casan Evans, LSU

SP: Liam Peterson, Florida

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

RP: Zac Cowan, LSU

RP: Brandon Arvidson, Tennessee

RP: Luke McNeillie, Florida

Second Team

C: Chase Fralick, Auburn

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Levi Clark, Tennessee

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas

3B: Brendan Lawson, Florida

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas

OF: Bub Terrell, Auburn

OF: Jake Brown, LSU

DH/Util: Braden Holcomb, Vanderbilt

SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

SP: Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt

SP: Ben Cleaver, Kentucky

SP: Aidan King, Florida

