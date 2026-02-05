SEC Coaches Poll predicts LSU to win conference championship
With the season closing in, LSU and head coach Jay Johnson put the finishing touches on the preseason and are prepared for the games to begin. Playing in the best conference in the country, the SEC will present challenges early and often with 10 teams in the preseason top 25 on D1 Baseball. Baseball America has 11 SEC teams in its top 22.
LSU is the reigning champion and has reloaded with ample talent to make another run to Omaha in the summer, but first comes the SEC. The coaches in the conference have filled out their preseason ballots and LSU got more than half of the first place votes, securing first place in the preseason coaches poll.
LSU has the most First-Team All-SEC selections with three, and LSU and Texas are tied for the most overall First and Second-Team selections with five.
LSU sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel, sophomore right-handed pitcher Casan Evans and senior right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan received First-Team Preseason All-SEC recognition, and junior shortstop Steven Milam and junior outfielder Jake Brown were voted to the Second Team.
2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. LSU (9) – 231
2. Texas (1) – 214
3. Mississippi State (4) – 205
4. Arkansas (2) – 203
5. Auburn – 175
6. Tennessee – 162
7. Florida – 156
8. Vanderbilt – 151
9. Georgia – 133
10. Ole Miss – 110
11. Kentucky – 99
12. Alabama – 87
13. Texas A&M – 86
14. Oklahoma – 84
15. South Carolina – 49
16. Missouri – 31
2026 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Baseball Team
First Team
C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
2B: Camden Kozeal, Arkansas
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Henry Ford, Tennessee
DH/Util.: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss
SP: Casan Evans, LSU
SP: Liam Peterson, Florida
SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
RP: Zac Cowan, LSU
RP: Brandon Arvidson, Tennessee
RP: Luke McNeillie, Florida
Second Team
C: Chase Fralick, Auburn
C: Carson Tinney, Texas
1B: Levi Clark, Tennessee
1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss
2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas
3B: Brendan Lawson, Florida
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas
OF: Bub Terrell, Auburn
OF: Jake Brown, LSU
DH/Util: Braden Holcomb, Vanderbilt
SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
SP: Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt
SP: Ben Cleaver, Kentucky
SP: Aidan King, Florida
Stay tuned for more LSU baseball coverage moving forward.