Signing Day Press Conference Blog: LSU head coach Lane Kiffin

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is set to meet with the local media in Baton Rouge for the first time since he was hired in late-November.

Over the past two months, Kiffin has hit on all facets of building the LSU program back to the standard set after winning three National Championships with three different head coaches since 2003.

He’s hired an entire offensive staff, most of which followed him from Ole Miss. Kiffin and LSU kept defensive coordinator Blake Baker despite heavy interest from Tulane to become the head coach at his alma mater. With Baker staying put, LSU’s defensive staff remained in place.

In total, Kiffin had to fill three on-field coaching roles – one on offense, defense, and special teams. All three of the hires made were coaches he nabbed from other SEC programs.

***** Follow The Bengal Tiger on X for all the LSU news on National Signing Day *****

Within 72 hours of being hired, Kiffin and the Tigers were able to hold together a high school signing class that ultimately brought 15 high school signees to LSU – and three finished as 5-star recruits on the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Kiffin also retained key players from the 2025 roster at LSU, which includes starters on offense and defense.

And while the Tigers got hit hard with 30-plus transfers, Kiffin – tabbed as the “Portal King” – signed more than 40 players from the portal.

That included three of the four highest-ranked players on the On3 Industry Transfer Portal rankings. LSU is ranked No. 2 on the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Team Rankings behind the defending National Champions Indiana Hoosiers.

With LSU signing two more players on Wednesday’s National Signing Day in February, a Louisiana defensive back and a junior college offensive linemen, Kiffin is expected to hit on a wide variety of topics during Wednesday afternoon’s media session at LSU’s Football Operations Building.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates from The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon.

(Refresh this page for the latest updates from the 2 p.m. CT press conference in Baton Rouge)

By: Shea Dixon Lane’s basketball goal makes it to Baton Rouge As head coach at Ole Miss, Kiffin made headlines plenty over the 2025 season for having a basketball goal on the sidelines during games. When big plays were made, celebration dunks were expected – with Kiffin even getting involved from time to time. On Wednesday, ahead of Kiffin’s press conference, the basketball goal was spotted just feet from the podium where LSU’s new head coach will recap the first two months on the job in Baton Rouge. Lane Kiffin meets with the media today for the first time since he was hired in late-November.



I’m here in the LSU team room.



So is the basketball goal Lane had in Oxford…



Stay tuned. Lane is set to recap 2 months of non-stop news.



Full coverage ➡️: https://t.co/IxzO3Z5sjS pic.twitter.com/FLsosxYcqr — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) February 4, 2026

By: Shea Dixon Kiffin’s opening statement speaks to CFB changes When Lane Kiffin took the mic for the first time since being named head coach, he led off by pointing out the variety of ways the staff built the new-look roster in hopes of setting the curve in the new era of the Transfer Portal era, the Early Signing Period, and more. “These are a lot of really good players and a lot of really talented players coming together … to do that with the challenges, it excites me,” Kiffin said. “When we are here for a full year, we can make the high school class even better than it was. That really excites me. We were able to do all this with a really good staff.”

By: Shea Dixon Blending 40+ transfers, returning Tigers and HS signees Kiffin turned heads when the Tigers reeled in more than 40 transfers through the portal, and then he backed up the “Portal King” nickname by signing three of the top four players on the On3 Industry Transfer Portal player rankings. Now, it’s about blending all the new talent together to the point where games are won each Saturday. “One of the good things about all this change is you do have really talented players, and the challenge is putting them all together and playing really well,” Kiffin said. “We’ve been able to do that in recent years.”

By: Shea Dixon Is LSU’s class the best Transfer Portal haul in CFB history? When posed the question, Kiffin didn’t brush it off. “The volume and numbers (40+ transfers) helps that when I make that statement. But the numbers have gone up because it created a system where players go in,” Kiffin said. “It probably would be the best ever on paper, part of that is the numbers and volume of it. We had a lot to replace. In those evaluations, you usually come in and make a lot of changes – especially if the program made a change to a staff because they didn’t like the direction the program was going.”