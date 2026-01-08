Starting SEC kicker commits to LSU from transfer portal

LSU has added a new kicker to its roster for 2026 as former Arkansas specialist Scott Starzyk has committed to the Tigers, as reported by Matt Mascona. The program announced earlier on Wednesday that Florida punter Hayden Craig and Florida long snapper Mack Mulhern signed with LSU, and now new special teams coordinator Joe Houston has his primary trio in place for the 2026 season.

LSU lost both kickers from 2025 as Damian Ramos is out of eligibility and Aeron Burrell who entered the transfer portal. Now, Starzyk is the first kicker to be added to the new roster. Starzyk started all 12 games for Arkansas as a true freshman, connecting on 14 of 18 attempts and making all 47 extra points on the year. He was also 2-of-3 on field goals of 50+ yards.

Out of high school, he was a five-star prospect according to Kohl’s Kicking and rated the No. 1 kicker in the 2025 class.

Served as the starting kicker in all 12 games … Connected on 14 of 18 field goal attempts and all 47 extra-point attempts to score a team-leading 89 points during the season … Made 2-3 field goal attempts of 50+ yards … Made a 28-yard field goal attempt while missing a 42-yard try and connecting on both extra-point attempts in a loss to Missouri (Nov. 29) … Went 3-3 on field goal attempts courtesy of a 51-yard field goal and a pair of 33-yard field goals while making all four extra-point attempts in a loss at No. 17 Texas (Nov. 22) … Missed his lone field goal attempt while making both extra-point attempts in a loss at LSU (Nov. 15) … Made both of his field goal attempts form 42 and 30 yards in addition to all three extra-point attempts in a loss to Mississippi State (Nov. 1) … Connected on his lone field goal attempt from 27 yards and made all three of his extra-point attempts in a loss to Auburn (Oct. 25) … Made both of his 22-yard field goal attempts and all five of his extra-point attempts in a loss to No. 4 Texas A&M (Oct. 18) … Made a 28-yard field goal and connected on all four of his extra point attempts in a loss at No. 12 Tennessee (Oct. 11) … Connected on both his field goal attempts from 39 and 49 yards out while making his lone PAT in a loss to Notre Dame (Sept. 27) … Made all five of his extra point attempts while missing both field goal attempts from 49 and 51 yards respectively in a loss at Ole Miss (Sept. 13) …Went 8-8 on PATs in a win over Arkansas State (Sept. 6) … Connected on a 53-yard field goal and made all seven of his point-after attempts during the Razorbacks’ 52-7 win over Alabama A&M (Aug. 30) … 53-yard kick was the longest by an Arkansas freshman in program history, marking the fifth consecutive season a Razorback has made a field goal of 50+ yards … Became the 12th Hog in program history to make a 50+ yard field goal (Aug. 30).