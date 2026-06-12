BREAKING: Steven Milam returning to LSU baseball in 2027

Back on June 10, Jay Johnson gave a playful smirk when the words “Steven Milam leaving for the draft” were mentioned in an interview.

It’s a screenshot that made the rounds on social media pretty quickly and the star LSU shortstop himself had some fun with it as well, making it his profile picture on social media. It’s as if that afternoon both Johnson and Milam knew this day was brewing.

Because on Friday, a source confirmed to the Bengal Tiger that Milam will return to the LSU baseball program for his senior season. It’s an immense piece of good fortune for Johnson and the 2027 roster to welcome back one of the elite shortstops in the college game.

That’s exactly what Milam has been, going on three seasons of production now as he’s been one of the most available players in the program since arriving in 2024. He became a middle infield starter as a true freshman at second base, was a star during the national championship run in 2025, coming through in so many clutch moments during those first two seasons.

In 2026 he had his most productive season to date, batting .296 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI and executing some of the best defense you’ll ever see a college shortstop play. In the weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, Jay Johnson said publicly he just didn’t see any way the MLB draft was going to mess up not taking Milam.

But Milam, it would appear, is not even going to give the draft a chance. His return makes the middle infield at LSU deadly going into next season. Milam will take his spot at shortstop while incoming transfer Dawson Park figures to be a great option at second base after a few years at Texas State. Jack Ruckert will also get a chance to compete for playing time in the infield. New commitment Cade Kurland will also figure into the infield picture if the Tigers can get him through the draft.

It’s clear though that Milam loves LSU and wants to be a part of this program going forward. This was a very down spring for the purple and gold but Johnson and his staff have worked very hard to quickly rebuild the talent pool with this team with the additions like Bino Watters, Cade Kurland, Dawson Park and Landon Hood.

Now we have to wait for the MLB draft to see how many of these high school signees the Tigers can get through the draft. But it’s thought to be a really talented class, with the possibility of a few surprises going LSU’s way when that didn’t really happen a year ago.

Milam’s return is reminiscent of a great like Kramer Robertson, who probably could’ve left after his junior season but decided to run it back to pursue a title. This is one of those decisions that sets LSU up to be able to make that kind of run.

Milam loves LSU and that much has been clear ever since he committed to the program before Jay Johnson arrived in Baton Rouge. Growing up in New Mexico, one of his early baseball heroes was Alex Bregman. The two have worked out together in the past and have stayed in touch over the years. But a return to LSU now means a four-year legacy for Milam in this program that will be immensely respected.