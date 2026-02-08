Super Bowl Sunday: LSU, the SEC and the NFL run by the Tigers

For the 25th season in a row, a former LSU Tiger is on Super Bowl team’s roster – and at least one former LSU player will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Four of the five former Tigers on active rosters will suit up for the New England Patriots in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive lineman Will Campbell, and defensive ends K’Lavon Chaisson and Bradyn Swinson.

Former LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy is a member of the Patriots, but has been on injured reserve.

Another Former LSU starter in offensive lineman lineman Anthony Bradford is the lone former Tiger on the Seattle Seahawks.

The 25-year stretch with a former Tiger in the Super Bowl is the longest active streak in all of college football.

LSU’s current Super Bowl run began in 2002 when running back and former LSU star Kevin Faulk made the first of his five Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots.

Fittingly, the Patriots are back in the Super Bowl – this time with multiple for Tigers as starters.

Super Bowl LX kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday in Santa Clara, California. The game will be televised on NBC.

By the Numbers: Super Bowl XL … and LSU’s Super Bowl history

25 Years: LSU Football has had at least one former player on roster for each of the past 25 Super Bowls.

50: The number of former Tigers with a Super Bowl ring sits at 50, and the total number of rings – thanks to multi-time winners of the NFL’s biggest game of season – is 61.

3: The most Super Bowl rings from a former LSU player is three for running back Kevin Faulk, who made five Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots.

9: The number of former Tigers with two Super Bowl titles is nine. The list includes running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the most recent to achieve the feat as part of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023, fellow running back Spencer Ware, quarterback Rohan Davey, defensive backs Corey Webster, Randall Gay and Tory James, and defensive linemen Jarvis Green, Booger McFarland, and Tory James.

5: The number of former LSU players on the two Super Bowl rosters this season. Four are on the Patriots, which includes starting left tackle Will Campbell and starting EDGE rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. Rookie defensive end Bradyn Swinson is also on roster with the Patriots, as is fellow defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, who has been on injured reserve since before the 2025-26 season began. The lone former Tiger on the Seahawks – the BetMGM favorite (-4.5 points) for Sunday’s matchup – is starting offensive lineman Anthony Bradford.

3: Three of the five former LSU players on active rosters for Patriots and Seahawks left high school ranked as a 5-star recruit by at least one of the major recruiting services: Will Campbell, Kayshon Boutte, and K’Lavon Chaisson. All three are starters for New England.

5: Five of the six former Tigers on the two Super Bowl rosters (Roy included) were ranked as Rivals300 prospects out of high school. Four were ranked as Top 100 prospects.

30: With 30 players in Sunday’s Super Bowl, the SEC reigns supreme, once again. The conference has had the most players in the Super Bowl each season since 2015. The second-most players from a college football conference in Super Bowl XL is the Big 10 with 25 players, then there’s a big drop off to the conference with the third-most former players: the ACC with 14.