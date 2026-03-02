Temperature Check: Matt McMahon's hot seat entering final week

LSU heads into its final week of the regular with no buzz, no excitement, and honestly the average LSU fan has no idea who or when they are playing. The PMAC on Saturday was depressing to be in and that was before the Tigers lost all hope at beating Oklahoma.

Over the past month, we’ve continued to monitor Matt McMahon’s status as the head coach at LSU and in that time, there has been nothing to indicate that there is a clear consensus from decision makers about McMahon’s future. New Athletic Director Verge Ausberry made a splash by hiring Lane Kiffin just months ago and no doubt wants to get the men’s basketball program back on track, but he is forced to weigh both sides of this multi-million dollar decision before acting. He’s not alone, there will be several other names involved that would have to help fund McMahon’s buyout and then field a new team and one of those names is EJ Kuiper, FMOL Health CEO, who less than a week ago endorsed Matt McMahon to return for another year.

Subsequently, McMahon got a road win over Ole Miss, then his team crashed back down at home on Saturday against Oklahoma, falling to 3-13 in SEC play.

From my perspective, it feels difficult to fathom LSU retaining McMahon for another season, but I also don’t have access to the financial impact that firing him would have beyond the surface. Also, there is a deeper discussion of not only “who do you get to replace him?” but “how much is LSU willing to invest in men’s basketball right now?” the answer to the second question may look significantly different in a year’s time than it does right now. Maybe Ausberry wants to use the next 50 weeks to fundraise for the program and make this decision in 2027. I understand those factors and understand that this is not the best time to be making this decision, but we’ve seen this university find ways to get the money it needs. This is out of the hands of fans now. All anyone can do is await the decision that will likely come in the next 10 days or so.

Whether the Tigers retain McMahon or not, there needs to be a solidifed plan in place in how this program will move forward. There’s not an expectation to win SEC Titles as the arms race in men’s basketball has passed LSU by, but being in the middle of the pack or the top half is realistic and I believe Ausberry is intent on reaching that goal one way or another.

_____

It’s also been fascinating to see how on the fence the national media is about this situation. Many are indicating that LSU is looking to retain him and save some money, but no one is certain. Here are a couple perspectives from the national landscape worth noting.

“This one is all about the money. My sources indicate Matt McMahon is more likely than not to keep this job for one more season. And yet: at 15-14, if LSU were to lose its final two games of the regular season and be one-and-done in the SEC bracket, a change could be on the table. But it would be expensive. LSU just spent tens of millions to fire Brian Kelly and hire Lane Kiffin on the football side, in addition to the support given to Kim Mulkey in women’s hoops. Multiple sources said firing McMahon and hiring a new staff and bringing on NIL assurances would amount to at least $25 million more in resources for men’s basketball. That’s going to be tough to endure. If I’m McMahon, maybe I try and get ahead of it all and see if there’s a mid-major parachute to cling onto. Otherwise, he’ll be given minimal support if he’s back for a fifth season in Baton Rouge.”

“Athletic director Verge Ausberry raised the temperature on Matt McMahon last month, telling the Baton Rouge Advocate he’d made it clear to McMahon that the Tigers needed to make the NCAA tournament, or he would be forced to “reevaluate.” After a 12-1 start to the season, the Tigers are just 2-12 in SEC play, struggling mightily with star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. sitting out most of conference play because of a foot injury. McMahon hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in four years since arriving at LSU, and he’s just 16-52 in the SEC during that time. He would be owed about $8 million if fired — which, along with the injury issues, could ultimately play a role in McMahon trending toward returning for another season.”