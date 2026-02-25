The LSU Basketball team has four regular season games remaining, and with a 2-12 record in Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers sit at the bottom of the league standings.

With head coach Matt McMahon yet to record a winning season in SEC play, the “Hot Seat” buzz has only increased as LSU Basketball’s program sits on just two conference wins across 14 games played in the SEC this season.

On Wednesday night, a must-win feel is brought into a road trip to Ole Miss – a program that is carrying a losing record on the season into the final stretch of conference games. The Rebels are 11-16 overall, while LSU sits at 14-13 on the season.

Barring a miraculous run through the final four games and the SEC Tournament in Nashville, the Tigers will – once again – fail to reach the NCAA Tournament in March in McMahon’s fourth season with the program. The lone time LSU reached the postseason under McMahon came in Year 2 when the Tigers finished 9-9 in SEC play and 17-16 overall, but were bounced in Round 1 of the NIT Tournament.

As McMahon and the staff buckle in for the final stretch of the regular season, ESPN’s Jeff Brozello hinted a reunion could be in store for LSU if a change at head coach is made.

Brozello’s suggestion: LSU brings Will Wade back to Baton Rouge.

“Wade has quickly turned around NC State in Year 1, as promised, with the Wolfpack trending toward wearing home jerseys in the first round of the NCAA tournament,” Borzello wrote. “But there is growing speculation that LSU would be potentially interested in a reunion, should the Tigers move on from Matt McMahon. Whether Wade would leave NC State after one season is a different story. He previously led LSU to three NCAA tournaments and an SEC title before being fired in 2022 following an NCAA investigation.”

Wade coached LSU from 2017-22, going 105-51 and led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times. That included a Sweet 16 run in 2019, the same year they won the SEC regular season crown.

But after being fired due to recruiting violations, Wade had a year off before returning to coaching. Wade made an immediate impact at McNeese. He went 50-9 and won two conference titles in the Southland Conference (regular season and tournament). Wade led McNeese to the Round of 64 in 2024 and the Round of 32 in 2025 before going to NC State.

McMahon took over in 2022-23 and has compiled a 59-66 overall record during his time in Baton Rouge.

As LSU fans wait to see the moves made by LSU Athletics Director Verge Ausberry and the decision makers involved, one key component is on the financial side.

Is it a better investment to buyout McMahon and his entire coaching staff, hire a new coaching staff, then – likely – have to rebuild an entire roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal and the high school commitments who remain on board through the change?

It’s the multi-million dollar question for an LSU Athletics program that just spent plenty of money to make sweeping changes to the football program with the firing of Brian Kelly – which included more than a $50 million buyout – and the hiring of Lane Kiffin. The Tigers were also one of the biggest spenders on the football side in January’s NCAA Transfer Portal.

For now, it’s wait-and-see mode for all parties involved.

For McMahon and Co., a winnable game in Oxford on Wednesday night feels like a must. BetMGM lists Ole Miss as 1.5-point favorites in Oxford with tipoff set for 8 p.m. CT.