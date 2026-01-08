The Transfer Tracker: LSU, Lane Kiffin hit with 30-plus portal departures

LSU Football head coach Lane Kiffin was expected to bring roster shakeup, and six days into the two-week NCAA Transfer Portal window, more than 30 players from the 2025 roster plan to transfer out of the program.

On Thursday, two more defensive linemen – CJ Jackson and Buddy Mathis – entered the portal, putting the number of LSU players in the portal north of 30.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16, and Kiffin and the staff have started to rebuild the roster with the addition of 14 portal signees in six days.

Meanwhile, here’s a closer look at the 31 Tigers (and counting…) who plan to transfer out of LSU.

(Updated: 31 LSU Tigers set to transfer … January 8, 3:24 p.m. CT)

QB Michael Van Buren … LSU sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Tigers, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Van Buren joined the program last offseason after transferring from Mississippi State, where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman after an injury to starter Blake Shapen. Across those 10 games, he completed 140 of 256 passes (57%), while throwing for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Van Buren transferred to LSU ahead of the 2025 season as the backup to starter Garrett Nussmeier, and after playing through injury, Nussmeier was sidelined all of November and the team’s bowl game – giving Van Buren five more SEC starts. While seeing action in seven games, Van Buren completed 94 of his 151 pass attempts (62%), throwing for 1,010 yards, eight touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 129 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers finished 7-6 after Kelly was fired midway through the season. With Lane Kiffin actively pursuing top quarterbacks in the portal, Van Buren’s decision to look for a starting job with two years of eligibility remaining makes sense.

Signed: South Florida

QB Colin Hurley … On December 17, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Hurley planned to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. It comes as no surprise given Hurley left the team during the 2025 regular season, and the search for playing time is clearly at the forefront of his decision given two seasons in Baton Rouge did not bring a single snap for the Florida native. The redshirt freshman and former 4-star, who was the No. 23 quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Signed: (none)

RB Caden Durham … Durham had a breakout freshman season in 2024 and took the starting role into the 2025 season, though he ultimately worked in a split backfield with true freshman Harlem Berry. With Berry choosing to stay put at LSU, Durham chose to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Durham totaled 753 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, then turned in 505 yards and three touchdowns this past season. Two seasons ago, Durham logged 335 snaps, then 356 snaps for the Tigers this season. Durham was a four-star running back in the 2024 class out of Duncanville High School in Dallas. He was ranked the No. 103 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

RB Ju’Juan Johnson … On December 10, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Johnson’s plans to enter the transfer portal. The former Lafayette Christian Academy star switched from offense to defense and back to offense during his time in purple-and-gold. This past season, he found a home in the running back room – and he played in big spots during a season when he logged 235 snaps for the Tigers. With Johnson’s decision to leave the program, LSU is down to three scholarship running backs: Harlem Berry, Caden Durham, and Kaleb Jackson – though Jackson took a redshirt and did not see snaps after the early part of the 2025 season. Following the lack of usage, all signs pointed to Jackson hitting the portal, and he revealed the decision less than 48 hours later.

Signed: Syracuse

RB Kaleb Jackson … On December 12, Jackson made it official. After choosing to sit out of the remainder of LSU’s games to preserve his redshirt, Jackson will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. In four games this season, Jackson only played 35 snaps for the Tigers. The result: 7 carries for 16 yards and 5 catches for 33 yards. His breakout campaign came as a true freshman when he carried the ball 35 times and scored four touchdowns, but he didn’t score again the following two seasons and never eclipsed his freshman mark of 165 total rushing yards in a season.

RB JT Lindsey … Lindsey, a 4-star and Rivals 300 prospect coming out of Alexandria (La.), played a season with LSU, and he will now have four years of college eligibility remaining. The Tigers now have one scholarship running back on roster in freshman Harlem Berry, a former 5-star and No. 1 overall running back prospect on Rivals who had a breakout debut for LSU this season. While Lindsey’s dominant showing in high school led to him being ranked as a Top 10 running back prospect in the 2025 class, his career wasn’t able to get rolling in Baton Rouge following a suspension his freshman season. The running back was arrested in August shortly after he arrived on campus on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Now, there’s new developments that led to Lindsey’s decision to put his name into the transfer portal and continue his college career. This past week, all charges against LSU running back JT Lindsey were dropped, allowing him to potentially return to play, according to a report by Louisiana Sports Net. Lindsey has met with new head coach Lane Kiffin and the staff and arrived at the decision to transfer, per reports.

WR Kyle Parker … Among a wave of wide receivers planning to transfer, Parker arguably stings the most. The Lone Star State standout had a breakout season for LSU despite not being in the starting rotation in September. By season’s end, he was a go-to option for both Garrett Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren, hauling in 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers. Parker was also among the best blockers in the wide receiver room. This past weekend, he made a campus visit to Ole Miss as the Rebels and Tigers continue to battle for coaches and players alike over the past month-plus.

WR TaRon Francis … The former Edna Karr star nicknamed “Manchild” was thought to have a shot to make an impact with the departure of most of LSU’s top receivers from the 2025 roster, but after one season on roster, he’s now reportedly set to transfer out of Baton Rouge. Francis had a big senior season with more than 1,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while leading his New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr squad to an undefeated season and state title. He was ranked as a Top 20 wide receiver prospect on the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2025 class.

Signed: West Virginia

WR Kylan Billiot … The Louisiana native took a redshirt in 2024 before appearing in one game this past season, totaling just seven snaps across the team’s 12-game regular season schedule.

Signed: James Madison

WR Jelani Watkins … Watkins, one of the fastest players in college football, has plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal – which is a much bigger hit to the LSU Track-and-Field program given his future in track. Watkins appeared in five games across two seasons with the LSU Football team, catching a pair of passes for 21 yards while getting a couple opportunities in the return game on special teams. As for his track future, Watkins clocked a head-turning 10.02 (-0.2) 100-meter dash at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in June.

WR Destyn Hill … Hill never got much of a chance to showcase the skills he put on display as a star receiver coming out of New Orleans in high school, and with plans to transfer, it’s going to be college stop No. 3. Hill was a 4-star recruit who began his career at Florida State before transferring to LSU. He originally signed with Florida State in 2021, but didn’t make it to campus in Tallahassee until 2023. Hill caught six passes for 87 yards in 2023, but did not play in 2024 after suffering an offseason injury. After the 2024 season, Hill entered the portal and landed at LSU. Now, he’s on the move again.

TE Donovan Green … Green transferred into LSU from Texas A&M ahead of the 2025 season, but he ultimately landed in a third-team role behind starter Trey’Dez Green and backup Bauer Sharpe, who served as the team’s primary blocking tight end. Green played in 12 games and caught two passes for 40 yards, closing out his time at LSU with 84 snaps played on offense this season.

Signed: Oklahoma State

OL Carius Curne … Curne, a former Rivals 5-star prospect who was once ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive line recruit in the 2025 class, plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news, first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on December 17, is arguably the biggest portal exit so far for Lane Kiffin and the new-look offensive staff in Baton Rouge. Curne, who Kiffin recruited to Ole Miss out of high school, started five games as a true freshman and logged more than 300 snaps for LSU this past season. Among a struggling offensive line, Curne had proven to be one of the promising young bright spots. Now, he’s likely headed elsewhere as Kiffin and Co. have to rebuild an offensive line unit that was one of the team’s biggest weak spots in 2025.

Signed: Ole Miss

OL Coen Echols … Echols is the most recent addition to the growing list of LSU players set to enter the portal next month, announcing his decision on December 23. With the decision, Echols moves into the top spot for the Tiger set to transfer who played the most snaps this past season. With 583 snaps played, Echols was on the field more than all but two other players on offense in starting right guard Josh Thompson (787) and one-time starting right tackle Weston Davis (646 snaps). He started in seven of LSU’s 12 games, working in a rotation at times with fellow left guard Paul Mubenga. The one-time Texas A&M commitment flipped to LSU during his high school playing days in the Lone Star State, and he had a strong end to his true freshman season a year ago as a backup before moving into a bigger role in Baton Rouge this season. Now, Echols has committed to play for the Aggies next season.

Signed: Texas A&M

OL Tyree Adams … Adams, who appeared in 17 games across his three seasons in Baton Rouge, won the starting left tackle job in 2025. He started the first eight games at the position, but an injury that required surgery ended his year before the month of November. Adams played 463 snaps for the Tigers before the injury, and across the past two seasons, he started double-digit games on the offensive line. Now, Adams is headed elsewhere barring a change of heart between now and the close of the portal window next month.

Signed: Texas A&M

OL DJ Chester … This doesn’t come as a big surprise given Chester started every game at center for LSU in 2024, then was replaced by Virginia Tech transfer center Braelin Moore this season. Chester appeared in seven games this season, earning one start in the regular season finale loss to Oklahoma in Norman. He played 291 snaps on the season, which was a big dip from a team-high 925 snaps played the year prior. Chester has two years of college eligibility remaining.

OL Paul Mubenga … Mubenga redshirted before seeing the field in Year 2 at left guard a year ago, appearing in 10 games with five starts for the Tigers. All five starts came at left guard, and while he made six starts this past season, a high ankle sprain opened the door for more playing time for fellow left guard Coen Echols. Now, both have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. He finished the season with 298 snaps, which was a drop off from the 438 snaps he played in 2024.

OL Ory Williams … Williams got the nod to move into the starting five on the offensive line in November, logging a pair of starts against Arkansas and Western Kentucky. In four games total, Williams logged 150 snaps for the Tigers. Now, he’s one of six LSU offensive linemen who have made starts for the Tigers and have since announced plans to enter the portal.

Signed: Tennessee

OL Ethan Calloway … Calloway made one appearance for the Tigers this season, playing just three snaps in a blowout win over Southeastern. The North Carolina native didn’t see any playing time the year, prior, and after taking a redshirt, he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Calloway was the No. 276 overall player and No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

OL Khayree Lee … Lee, a New Orleans native, did not see any playing time during his two seasons with LSU. However, a redshirt did come in 2024, meaning he will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

EDGE CJ Jackson … Jackson entered the portal on Jan. 8, a decision that had been brewing behind the scenes as he weighed his chances of playing time in Baton Rouge vs. opportunities elsewhere. After taking a redshirt after being on the field for just just three plays on defense as a true freshman in 2024, Jackson saw some notable snaps this season – though he finished the team’s 13-game schedule with just 39 snaps played in five games. Don’t be surprised if Jackson searches for playing time at a smaller school within the SEC.

DL Walter Mathis … Mathis joined CJ Jackson as another defensive lineman to enter this name into the portal on Jan. 8. Mathis had a solid freshman season playing as a rotational piece on the interior of the defensive line, and he logged 139 snaps across 12 games played. Whether Mathis heads elsewhere or returns to LSU remains to be seen, but the Georgia native was one of the freshman standouts for the Tigers this season.

DL Ahmad Breaux … Breaux is one of the most experienced LSU players to announce his intention to transfer. As a true freshman in 2024, Breaux appeared in 13 games with two starts, closing out the year with 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. This season, Breaux rotated in on the defensive line and finished the year with 274 snaps played. That led to 19 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. It’s worth noting Breaux played for LSU defensive tackles coach Kyle Williams as a high school prospect at Ruston High, and Williams is widely believed to be leaving the LSU staff as he steps away from coaching at the college level. This past weekend, Breaux gave his commitment to Kentucky as he plans to stay in the SEC next season.

Signed: Kentucky

DL Zion Williams … With turnover at the defensive line position, Williams’ lack of snaps this season makes the decision to enter the portal one that’s easily understood. The Texas native signed with the Tigers a year ago, then saw his position coach change from Bo Davis to Kyle Williams. With Williams retiring, and Sterling Lucas joining the staff as his replacement, Williams is set to transfer, On3’s Justin Wells reports.

Signed: Texas

DL Sydir Mitchell … Mitchell left the team before the season began, which was a move former head coach Brian Kelly said came after Mitchell didn’t meet the “standards” set by the program. Mitchell had previously transferred to LSU from Texas, and now the New Jersey native is on the move again. In his two seasons in Baton Rouge, Mitchell logged action as a backup in five games, totaling four tackles as a Tiger.

CB Ashton Stamps … Stamps should be a hot commodity in the NCAA Transfer Portal given the playing time under his belt – even if it didn’t come this season. Stamps only played in one game for LSU in 2025, logging 18 snaps before making the decision to take a redshirt and transfer once the season ended. However, Stamps comes with experience. Between his debut season as a freshman in 2023 and going wire-to-wire as a starter in 2024, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch. The New Orleans native ranked inside the Top 5 in the SEC in passes defended (14) in 2024.

Signed: Arizona State

CB Wallace Foster IV … Foster appeared in two games as a freshman in 2024, then saw just one snap in one game for the Tigers this past season. With the revamped cornerback room relying on Mansoor Delane, DJ Pickett, and PJ Woodland for most of the 2025 season, Foster is one of multiple cornerbacks who have already announced a decision to transfer out in search of playing time elsewhere.

S Jardin Gilbert … Gilbert logged 114 snaps for LSU this season, but it came in a backup role with the understanding that he would play in four games (and the Texas Bowl) so he could take a redshirt and not lose his final year of college eligibility. The Baton Rouge native started his college career at Texas A&M, then transferred home to LSU and played 615 snaps across 13 games as a starting safety for the Tigers. In 2025, LSU went to the portal and added two starters at the position in A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley. With Cooley returning, DaShawn Spears emerging as a potential starter, and LSU signing Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield, Gilbert will look for another college landing spot in hopes of securing a starting spot as a senior next fall.

S Joel Rogers … Rogers, who played a backup role as a special teams contributor, played in 12 games as a true freshman for the Tigers. But with A.J. Haulcy, Tamarcus Cooley and DaShawn Spears taking the lion’s share of safety reps, Rogers only saw 8 total snaps on defense across four game appearances. With LSU likely to add a transfer safety, and Cooley and Spears potentially both starting together for theTigers next fall, Rogers heads to the portal with three years of eligibility remaining. Leaving high school at West Feliciana, Rogers was the No. 8 player in Louisiana in the 2024 class and the No. 21 safety in the country, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

S Austin Ausberry … Ausberry transferred from Auburn after two seasons and returned home to LSU, where he has spent the past two seasons. With a redshirt already taken, Ausberry has one year of eligibility remaining. While he appeared on special teams in double-digit games for LSU a year ago, this past season saw him make just four game appearances and no snaps played on defense.

K Aeron Burrell … Burrell was LSU’s starting kickoff specialist and backup placekicker. With the school’s record-holder for career points in kicker Damian Ramos out of college eligibility, new special teams coordinator Joe Houston signed Arkansas transfer Scott Starzyk, who started for the Razorbacks this season. With the staff shakeup, Burrell’s decision to head elsewhere isn’t surprising.