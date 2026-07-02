Thursday Recruiting Tidbits: Who commits next for LSU?

The LSU Football staff is inching closer to flipping a longtime target committed to another SEC school, while another prospect has trended away from the Tigers.

Here is the latest from The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon on LSU’s chances of receiving good news on the recruiting front here on July 2 – and where another target is trending after an 11th hour shift.

***** First off, expect good news here at 4 p.m. CT. Corey Raymond has been dialed in on Texas commit Greedy James for a while now, and the dominos have all fallen in the direction we expected as Brandon Sherrard picked Texas a day ahead of James revealing his final decision. My Rivals RPM has been on LSU with a 95% confidence score, and I’m not changing that here ahead of his reveal.

***** I moved my pick on Davion Jones from LSU to South Carolina. I mentioned this yesterday, but Jones started off the week – behind the scenes – ready to commit to LSU. Then came an even bigger NIL number from South Carolina, and he reversed course. Now, sources even on the LSU side fully expect him to pick the Gamecocks. There was not an effort made to match what USC was offering, per sources.

***** In one of the weirder 48 hour stretches leading up to an announcement, even LSU sources were in the dark as to why Louisiana 4-star Jayden Anding decided not to announce on July 1 as previously planned. And, in addition, go somewhat dark on what was unfolding behind the scenes. I figured Ole Miss would make a late push, but I am not sure that even happened to the degree we think. I just got off the phone with a source who tells me this afternoon, Anding’s agent and LSU are set to have discussions on what’s next and a timeline. I’ll keep y’all updated, but I won’t be shocked if he does something at any point here now – whether tonight or through the weekend. Again, stay tuned. What we are hearing behind the scenes has not taken us off our LSU picks to this point.