Trinidad Chambliss speaks on LSU, Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss

The countdown to the 2026 regular season is on. LSU is just over a month away from the start of fall camp and about two months away from the official start of the 2026 campaign under Lane Kiffin.

In that first month, September 19 is a date that’s circled and highlighted in sharpie for both the purple and gold and Ole Miss. It’s without question the most highly anticipated game for each team and promises to be one of the rowdiest atmospheres all year.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss sure seems to think so. During an interview session at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday, Chambliss was naturally asked about the LSU game and what he expects that day and game to look and feel like.

“Honestly, wilder and crazier than any other game that we had last year. I’ve heard that they might need the SWAT which would be crazy but Oxford’s gonna be electric. It’s gonna be a real fun week in Oxford,” Chambliss said about Kiffin’s return to Oxford.

Chambliss was one of the great stories and signings out of the transfer portal a year ago, committing to the Rebels and be the quarterback who ultimately guided that team to the College Football Playoff semi-final game. He thrived in Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.’s system in 2025 and returns for his final season of collegiate eligibility after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

That game will be one to remember for everyone who watches and certainly attends. Kiffin has built what many believe to be a playoff worthy roster in Baton Rouge in year one. He will bring former players like Winston Watkins, Princewill Umanmielen, TJ Dottery and Devin Harper back to Oxford alongside several offensive coaches who also followed Kiffin to LSU.

That will certainly create an unparalleled level of tension and animosity towards the Tigers. It’ll be an environment that Chambliss said he’ll have difficulty comparing it to but all he can do is try to treat it like any other game.

“Just make it a regular game. I can’t let it get too big, can’t let it be like a Super Bowl or a playoff game. It’s a regular season game. Yes, there’s probably going to be playoff implications so we just gotta make sure that we’re sharp and can’t get too ahead of myself,” Chambliss told reporters.