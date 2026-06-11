What to make of LSU's 2026 schedule times

Since Lane Kiffin was hired, since the 2025 season ended, since LSU signed one of the top portal classes in the country, the anticipation around this upcoming 2026 football season has only grown.

Kiffin himself has been asked about the Clemson game and Ole Miss games already and we’re not even through the month of June.

“That just seems so far away from me from a work standpoint, of how much we do every day compared to how long that is. Really cool in that way to have an exciting premier program to open with at home, not being on the road. For a first game, that’s exciting. Never coached in here on the home side. Like many of our coaches, so that’s exciting,” Kiffin said of the Clemson game.

That one we’ve known for a while would be a Saturday night in Death Valley but the SEC has released time slots for all of the games this season. Little by little, we’ve learned what the schedule would look like and this week we have more information about what time of the day the Tigers will be playing this fall.

Here’s a look at the schedule breakdown for LSU this fall:

9/5/2026 | Clemson-LSU | ABC | 7:30PM ET

9/12/2026 | Louisiana Tech-LSU | SECN+ | 7:30PM ET

9/19/2026 | LSU-Ole Miss | ABC | 7:30PM ET

9/26/2026 | Texas A&M-LSU | TBA | FLEX

10/3/2026 | McNeese-LSU | SEC Network | 7:45PM ET

10/10/2026 | LSU-Kentucky | TBA | NIGHT

10/17/2026 | Mississippi State-LSU | TBA | EARLY

10/24/2026 | LSU-Auburn | ABC or ESPN | 12:00PM ET

10/31/2026 OPEN

11/7/2026 | Alabama-LSU | TBA | FLEX

11/14/2026 | Texas-LSU | TBA | FLEX

11/21/2026 | LSU-Tennessee | TBA | FLEX

11/28/2026 | LSU-Arkansas | TBA | EARLY

The first three games have been known for a while and will all be primetime matchups. But we now know that the home matchup with McNeese will be an evening game while LSU-Auburn will get a kickoff at 11 a.m., one of three three games that are slated for an early start time this season.

The other two early games will be Mississippi State on Oct. 17 and Arkansas to close out the 2026 season on the road. But the nice piece is that only one of those games will be in Baton Rouge.

As we sit here today though, the nucleus of this season: Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas all figure to be primetime games on the big networks. We know the Clemson and Ole Miss games will be on ABC and the College Gameday will spend its first weekend of the 2026 season in Baton Rouge.

But A&M, Alabama and Texas all getting hit with the FLEX title means you’re looking at more than likely the ESPN afternoon game or more late nights in Death Valley. This is just an ideal schedule to ring in this new era of LSU football.

The atmospheres promise to be unbelievably special and if this team accomplishes what many believe is possible, that will continue well into the calendar when we reach the Crimson Tide and Longhorns in November.

This is going to be a very special fall and the times for these games reflect that kind of energy around this program.