What went wrong for LSU vs. Texas? Mulkey's take on the loss

LSU lost to Texas 77-64 on the road on Thursday night and after the game Kim Mulkey was honest about where her team is and the difference in the game. Here is everything she said and what she took from the performance.

Big picture outlook of the game…

“You look at it, we had 18 turnovers, and 16 of those were from our main perimeter players. But it wasn’t just the turnovers. It was poor shot selection. That’s equivalent to turnovers to me, just taking bad shots. When you play Texas, they’re going to full-court press for 40 minutes. It’s not going away. You’ve got to take care of the ball and execute, and I just thought they were good. They were hungry and very effective.

On the bench production and Crump’s night…

“Their bench was the difference. Correct me if I’m wrong, but their bench scored a large percentage of their points. Sidberry didn’t miss a shot, Crump scored in double figures, their bench was very, very good tonight. [Crump] is a good-sized perimeter player. She probably played some four, or at least we had our four on her. She hit some mid-range shots, didn’t hit the three, but she rebounded. She had five rebounds. So not only did she have 16 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes, she was special. She was very good.”

On the rebounding difference from the first and second half…

“At halftime, we were out-rebounding them. If you’d told me that, along with some of the other stats, I would have thought we’d be up maybe double digits, but we weren’t. In the second half, they went to the boards, extended the lead, and got to the foul line. It was a hard-fought game, and we knew it was going to be.”

On Fulwiley’s performance tonight…

“She brings you a spark, speed and quickness. She missed a couple of wide-open layups tonight, and the six turnovers hurt you. You can’t beat anybody good with six turnovers, but she was trying to make things happen. I had her playing two positions, one minute at the point, the next on the wing. I’m glad I get to coach her.”

On the competitiveness in the SEC…

“This league is brutal. You don’t see separation. If you’re on the selection committee and watching these teams night in and night out, it’s brutal. There are teams that will get one-seeds that don’t have to see this every night in conference play. You have to have a short-term memory, flush it, learn from it, and get ready for the next ranked opponent. That’s all the way to the end, and then you see each other again in the conference tournament. It’s brutal.”

On the difference in this game…

“You’ve got to take care of the ball. Shot selection tonight by our main guards wasn’t very good, and Texas creates a lot of that with how they play defensively. You get in the film room, then get ready for a very good Auburn team that pressures the ball and defends at a high level. We’ve got six left. See how many you can win and then get ready for the conference tournament.”

On her guards…

“I think they lost their composure a little bit. It was the timing of the turnovers and the timing of the bad shots. I don’t think they stopped playing hard. I want to say the first three or four minutes of the fourth quarter, we had two shot attempts and about five turnovers. To me, that’s composure. Give Texas credit, they created that.”

On Jada Richard’s struggles…

“I didn’t feel like Texas was doing anything drastically different to get the ball out of Jada’s hands. I think she missed some looks she made in Baton Rouge. They had Booker on her, and they put Rory on Mikayla Williams, fronting her in the post. When we moved Mikayla inside at the four, she got a lot of her points there. Maybe it was Booker’s size or experience, I don’t know. I don’t think they schemed to take Jada out. They just did what they do: pressure you, play physical. It was another hard-fought game.”