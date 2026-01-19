On3's Way-Too-Early Top 25: Where is LSU ranked in January?

LSU’s team is in the final stages of taking its shape for 2026 under new head coach Lane Kiffin, but On3 is wasting no time putting out its first “way-too-early top 25 teams” list for 2026.

LSU checks in at No. 12 on the list, which is an aggregate of six of On3’s national college football personalities: Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, JD PicKell, Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman.

12. LSU

Andy Staples: When you hire Lane Kiffin, you get the circus. But you also get a portal-heavy roster that will produce results quickly. QB Sam Leavitt was the biggest prize in the transfer portal this offseason. Cornerback Faheem Delane (Ohio State) is the younger brother of Mansoor Delane, who starred for LSU in 2025. The Tigers aren’t done, either. They’re trying to land Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton out of the portal. Kiffin also has retained plenty of key players, including red zone cheat code Trey’Dez Green.

NEW: On3 2026 Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25👀



Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/Eel5VBAUlk pic.twitter.com/U2YlWB1Lfg — On3 (@On3) January 19, 2026

Initial reaction

LSU TE Trey’Dez Green caught two TD passes in the bowl game win in January (Photo: LSU Football)

This ranking would have LSU at No. 5 in the SEC in year one under Kiffin, above Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, among others and that would be a terrific first year for Lane. No. 12 seed would also mean the Tigers are likely 10-2 and have a season similar to Vanderbilt or Alabama.

Of course, the goal is to make the playoffs, but in a year with ample turnover I think a finish in the top 15 would be fantastic and show how quickly Kiffin can take this program from 7-6 last year to potentially 10-2 in year one — a mark Brian Kelly never reached.

It’s too early for me to try to compare rosters between LSU and Oklahoma or A&M or Alabama, so for now I’ll just look at the hypothetical that these rankings present. A 10-2 season would be a massive win and even a 9-3 year would be positive. LSU and Lane Kiffin is getting a ton of benefit of the doubt here and considering Kiffin’s recent success, they should.

The additions of quarterback Sam Leavitt and the retention of tight end Trey’Dez Green and running back Harlem Berry set the floor for this offense, while the offensive line will set the ceiling. Defensively, Blake Baker and most of his staff are back, allowing them to retain a majority of the top-end talent they had from last year that didn’t go pro. There’s no reason to think this can’t be another high-level defense paired with Kiffin’s offense in 2026, which should yield positive results early.